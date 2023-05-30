IN PHOTOS: Aaron Rodgers shares 'incredible weekend' photos from Taylor Swift concert at 'new home'

Although Aaron Rodgers didn't participate in his first practice as a New York Jet, he got a taste of his new home in a different way.

The team's new quarterback was spotted at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, attending Taylor Swift's performance as part of her The Eras Tour. Rodgers even shared photos of himself with actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh.

He also praised Swift and Phoebe Bridgers, who served as the opener, in his message:

Incredible weekend at my new home #metlifestadium with some special friends Miles and @keleighteller, a bunch of new ones, and the legendary @taylorswift who absolutely rocked the house for 3 1/2 hours each night!!! She is truly a master entertainer and epic human, and @phoebebridgers was spectacular as well.

Aaron Rodgers with Miles Teller during Taylor Swift's concert at MetLife Stadium (image via IG/@aaronrodgers12)

Aaron Rodgers with Miles Teller's wife Keleigh and one of her friends (image via IG/@aaronrodgers12)

In a clip shared by Keleigh Teller, a very happy Rodgers can also be heard shouting these words:

"The Jets won the Super Bowl!!"

What is Aaron Rodgers' favorite Taylor Swift song?

Ahead of the concert, the New York Jets' social media team asked various players what Swift song of theirs was their favorite. Rodgers could not give one initially:

"Too many. Too many to count."

He eventually changed course and said he preferred any song from her eighth album, among others:

"Anything off of Folklore. Probably. August, The One."

"Going way back, I would say, probably... New Year's Day. That's a banger."

How have Aaron Rodgers's fellow Jets reacted to his presence?

Rodgers' presence with the Jets has garnered attention, even though he has yet to officially practice with the team. According to an insider speaking on Sportskeeda's BallFather podcast, the Jets' PR team has observed the positive impact Rodgers has had on the team's confidence and practice atmosphere.

"I was on the phone the other day with one of the Jets’ PR guys. He goes, you won't believe [what] he said. This guy's only been in the building less than two weeks and he sees the confidence in the rooms now. People see him, they watch how he practices. ...He says it's amazing how everybody's kind of mirroring him and watching what he does and doing what he does. And I said, 'You know what? That's how you win because that guy knows how to win.'"

Rodgers, who tweaked his ankle during a warm-up, expressed the same positive sentiment when speaking with reporters:

“Every day I wake up, excited about coming to the facility. I have an excitement about coming down Jets Drive. Every day there’s been something that’s been a special sign or cool moment that reminds me I’m in the right place.”

