Aaron Rodgers may be new to the tri-state area, but he apparently has some knowledge of a hit reality show set in this region. The New York Jets quarterback spoke recently about a question he was asked while heading out to practice. He said that he was asked to do his best impression of a cast member from 'Jersey Shore' by a team making videos.

The star quarterback laughed at being asked to the impression. But then, he was surprised when CJ Uzomah told him that he never watched 'Jersey Shore'.

“I was walking out to practice today and the media are here, always doing different videos and things, and the video was, ‘Do your best Jersey Shore impression', I just kind of laughed to it, and then CJ Uzomah was walking next to me and he said he’d never watched the show. I said, ‘How can you not watch the show? One of the greatest shows back when MTV actually used to have content on it. It’s phenomenal.'"

This was a bit of a surprise as nobody knew that the newly acquired Jets' quarterback was such a fan of 'Jersey Shore'. He did say that he was well aware that the show was not what the entire state of New Jersey was like. On that front, he is still learning more about his new home.

Aaron Rodgers expresses excitement about new team

Leaving the one and only team that he has ever played for could have been quite an adjustment for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But, it appears that he is embracing the opportunity to join the New York Jets and have a fresh start.

While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, the quarterback said that every day he wakes up and is excited about heading to the Jets facility. He said that as he arrives each morning, there is always something that reminds him that he is with the right team.

“Every day I wake up, excited about coming to the facility. I have an excitement about coming down Jets Drive. Every day there’s been something that’s been a special sign or cool moment that reminds me I’m in the right place.”

The quarterback seems to be fitting in well with his new surroundings and is embracing the change that has come so late in his career.

