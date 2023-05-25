Last month, Aaron Rodgers was finally traded to the New York Jets, fulfilling a declaration he made on The Pat McAfee Show. It has been a month since, and Gang Green has become a better place for all involved, from players to staff.

An NFL Insider recently appeared on Sportskeeda's 'BallFather' podcast and discussed the quarterback's impact on the Jets locker room. He said:

"I was on the phone the other day with one of the Jets’ PR guys. He goes, you won't believe [what] he said. This guy's only been in the building less than two weeks and he sees the confidence in the rooms now. People see him, they watch how he practices."

He then went on to cite an instance where once Rodgers started doing something that had never happened before, everyone else started emulating him.

"According to my guys at the Jets, he goes, you know, Aaron's coming in early and getting, you know, egg whites. He goes, nobody in the building is eating egg whites. Now everybody's eating egg whites because Aaron is doing it. He says it's amazing how everybody's kind of mirroring him and watching what he does and doing what he does. And I said, You know what? That's how you win because that guy knows how to win."

What did Aaron Rodgers say after his first practice as a New York Jet?

Rodgers' first practice session with the Jets surprisingly did not go smoothly, as he hurt his calf during pre-practice conditioning. However, he did watch the practice in its entirety, indicating that the injury was not as serious as initially thought, even calling his unexpected absence "a vet day."

Later, when briefed backstage, he told reporters about his experience with Gang Green so far:

“It’s been like a dream month so far. ...Every day there’s been just a cool moment that reminds me I’m in the right place.

He also detailed his role in a team filled with young talent:

“The younger generation spends a lot of time on their phone and not as much time actually interacting with people, so you gotta be able to be more intentional at times with starting conversations up. … That’s part of the role of leadership, ...of being the old guy in the room, and I love that. I love getting to know these guys and where they’re from and what makes them tick because that’s how you understand how to push those buttons and the right way to inspire guys.”

ESPN's Dianna Russini also chatted with some of Rodgers' new teammates and coaches, and they also had glowing comments about him:

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN Spoke to multiple Jets players & coaches about the impact of Aaron Rodgers:

*The standard has been raised

*The “little details” are significant to Rodgers

*Everyone is being held accountable in meetings and on the field

*Rodgers HAS A LOT OF SAY

*He’s ALL IN

