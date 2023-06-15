Joe Burrow has been opening up on his thoughts in recent days. First he talked about Patrick Mahomes being the man to catch up in the NFL. Now, he is bigging up Taylor Swift.

As part of her Eras Tour concert, she is supposed to stop by at Paycor Stadium. She is supposed be there on July 01, 2023. The Jungle, as the stadium is affectionately known, is the stomping ground for the Cincinnati Bengals. For that day at least, they will not be the biggest attraction in the venue.

However, that does not seem to bother the Bengals quarterback too much as he professed that he might just stop by when Taylor Swift is there. Joe Burrow said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have a lot of respect for what Taylor Swift has done with her career. I can’t say that I’m listening to too much Taylor Swift on the speakers in the headphones. I know a lot of people are but that’s just not me. I have heard the tour is a lot of fun, though. Maybe I’ll stop by."

He made clear he was not a Swiftie, but did not rule out going to the venue as a fan instead of the main performer. Asked further about his taste in music, he revealed that he listens to a variety of music and does not have a very specific palate. However, to the chagrin of country music fans, he did make it clear that the particular genre was not to his taste.

Mike Petraglia @Trags Joe Burrow "might stop by" Taylor Swift concert at Paycor at end of the month. Joe Burrow "might stop by" Taylor Swift concert at Paycor at end of the month. https://t.co/cfvt0opgJa

Joe Burrow not the only star quarterback to follow Taylor Swift's tour

Taylor Swift is a global star and there will be a lot of demand for her tour. Joe Burrow is not the first to entertain the thought of seeing her live in person. Most memorably, Aaron Rodgers has been living the broadway life since moving to New York. He definitely did go to Taylor Swift's concert when she was there. He was seen grooving along to the music while she was on stage. They even posed together after the performance.

Casey @CaseysCharts Aaron Rodgers at Taylor Swift lol Aaron Rodgers at Taylor Swift lol https://t.co/m7weNngBNR

There have even been reports that the Jets quarterback and the entertainer might get together. If that is the case, they would certainly form one of the biggest power couples in America right now.

Regardless of that, she continues to tour the country and entertain her fans everywhere. Given the hype and the attention that surrounds her, even Joe Burrow might find her gravitational pull hard to resist when she comes to Cincinnati.

Poll : 0 votes