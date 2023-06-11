IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany having great time at Luke Combs concert in Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are having the time of their lives, as they had a blast at a Luke Combs concert.

After his big win at Super Bowl LVII, the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs did not stop himself from immersing himself in fun activities. One such activity was attending the Luke Combs concert, which took place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Since Mahomes is the face of the NFL and one of the most popular players currently playing in the league, he got the chance to share the stage with the country singer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Morgan James @morgoj Worked the #lukeCombs concert tonight but got finished in time to catch some of festivities! What a pop for @PatrickMahomes Worked the #lukeCombs concert tonight but got finished in time to catch some of festivities! What a pop for @PatrickMahomes! https://t.co/JdhSLXzgHl

While on stage, both men shotgunned a beer while the crowd cheered loudly for them. Also, Brittany Mahomes, the high school sweetheart and wife of Patrick Mahomes, shared numerous pictures from their outing.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

In the past few months, Mahomes has attended the NFL draft, the MET Gala, the Kentucky Derby, and went on a trip to the White House to be honored by the president.

Patrick Mahomes listed his modest Missouri ranch

The starting quarterback of the Chiefs splashed $1.9 million on a humble ranch-style house in Missouri in 2019—the same year he won his first Super Bowl title. After four years, the 27-year-old athlete and his wife have decided to put their mid-century home onto the market for a decent $3 million as per Dirt's report.

The house was built in the 1950s, but the couple remodeled the house and spent $400,000 during their tenure. A reliable security system and tall gates guard the house. The space boasts three bedrooms and four baths and is sprawled across almost 4,800 square feet.

Other special features of the house are its lounge area, wet bar and wine cellar, dual custom showroom-style closets and a luxurious bath with a giant soaking tub and shower.

The NFL MVP has a real-estate profile of $8 million. Thanks to his blockbuster extension deal with the Chiefs, the signal caller is able to afford snazzy properties.

Along with the previously mentioned house, Patrick Mahomes owns a Dallas-area mansion which he bought for $3.37 million in 2020. He also purchased a two-bedroom Missouri apartment back in 2017, when he was a rookie. Though he tried to sell the property in 2019, his efforts were all in vain.

Recently, he acquired a plot of land in Kansas City's gated Loch Lloyd country club community for $400,000. He plans to build a mansion that will feature a half-football field.

Poll : 0 votes