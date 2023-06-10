Patrick Mahomes' new home: Everything we know about Chiefs QB's latest $8M real-estate empire

Patrick Mahomes is building an impressive real estate portfolio. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties which are worth a whopping $8 million.

Mahomes has two houses in Missouri, one vacant plot in the state and a mansion in Texas.

Here's a look at the 27-year-old's properties and their value.

Patrick Mahomes' real estate

#1, Kansas City, Missouri: $350,000 condo

Mahomes' first home in Missouri

Mahomes purchased his first home in December 2017, just a few months after signing for the Kansas City Chiefs. The condo has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

As per reports, the quarterback paid $350,000 for the 1,800-square-foot pad, which is worth nearly $500,000 in today's market.

#2, Kansas City, Missouri: $1.8 million house

Mahomes' main house in Missouri

Mahomes spent a whopping $1.8 million for his three-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion in Kansas City in January 2019. The NFL star's property spans up to 4,300 square feet with a pool, a hot tub, a rose garden and a screened porch.

Inside the house also is a 500-bottle wine room, a chef's kitchen and a wet bar. The home is reportedly worth around $2.23 million in today's market.

#3, Belton, Missouri: $400,000 vacant land

Mahomes' vacant property in Missouri

Mahomes purchased a vacant plot made up of eight acres in Belton in September 2020. However, in 2022 he built another house for himself on the vacant plot.

Although the property was initially listed at $400,000, it should be worth a lot more now that Mahomes has a house with a pool on the land.

#4 Westlake, Texas: $3.37 million house

Mahomes' mansion in Texas

Mahomes has a four-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in Texas which he purchased for $3.37 million in March 2020. It is his most prized real estate asset.

As per reports, Mahomes and his family live in his Texas home during the NFL offseason.

Patrick Mahomes'net worth: How much is the Kansas City Chiefs QB worth in 2023?

Patrick Mahomes

According to reports, Patrick Mahomes is worth a reported $40 million as of 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has made a small fortune courtesy of his NFL career.

In July 2020, Mahomes signed a blockbuster 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes has won two Super Bowls in the past three seasons. He will be looking to build on the team's dynasty for the next few years.

