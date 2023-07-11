Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning had one of the best NFL careers of all time with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. He won a Super Bowl with both franchises and is passionate about both teams.

Before his days a a professional playing at the top level of the game, he was the Tennessee Volunteers' star quarterback from 1994-1997. Like Indy and Denver, Tennessee hold a special place in Manning's heart.

During a Broncos practice in 2014, Manning showed his gratitude and love for his alma mater as he danced to "Rocky Top," while on the field. Teammates Wes Welker and Britton Colquitt joined in on the fun and danced alongside him.

The video resurafced on Reddit Monday, and fans trolled the former Broncos quarterback.

NFL fans react to Peyton Manning dancing to "Rocky" Top' during a Broncos practice

Fans trolled Peyton Manning for his dance skills, or lack of dance skills, that he displayed while dancing to "Rocky Top." Some called him a dork while others made fun of the way that he dances.

Here's how fans reacted:

Did Peyton Manning have the best season ever by a quarterback in 2013 with Denver?

Peyton Manning plays the Kansas City Chiefs.

Peyton Manning is one of the greatest quarterbacks of in NFL history.

He may have had the greatest individual season ever by a quarterback in 2013. He won league MVP and led the Denver Broncos to the playoffs while posting a 13-3 record. He broke the single-season record for most passing yards (5,477), touchdowns (55) and yards per game (342.3), doing so in 16 games.

Manning led Denver to the Super Bowl, but it was blown out by the Seattle Seahawks 44-8 as the No. 1 defense locked down the No. 1 offense.

Manning threw for 910 yards, completed 71 percent of passes and five touchdowns in the three postseason games.

Manning showed his longevity as he was still at the top of his game towards the tail end of his career with Denver.

