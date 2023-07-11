Superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent, who has yet to sign with a team this off-season. The five-time Pro Bowl WR was released by the Arizona Cardinals this off-season, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Hopkins would be a help to any team, as he's been one of the best wide outs in the NFL the past five seasons. Hopkins has a lot of interest from the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans but would like to join a contender.

The Kansas City Chiefs were linked to Hopkins earlier this off-season in trade talks, but it was nothing more than rumors.

Craig Carton, radio host of The Carton Show questions why KC isn't chasing after signing Hopkins. Via the Craig Carton Show, he opened up and thinks that the Chiefs are sometimes too cocky.

“The Jets are going to be everyone's favorite team this year. Well, let's focus on DeAndre Hopkins. He's not going to the Jets… I cannot understand why Kansas City doesn't have an interest, at least one that we're aware of in DeAndre Hopkins. When you consider their wide receiver corps right now, it's not a who's who and I can't figure out."

"I sometimes think they get cocky and they think, well, it's Andy Reid, it's Patrick Mahomes, it's Travis Kelce. Period. Stop. We're good, we'll make anybody in this offense good, clearly. But the fact that they don't have an interest in him to me is a red flag.”

While they might not sign DeAndre Hopkins, The Chiefs are anticipating Justyn Ross suiting up this season

Justyn Ross during 2023 NFL Combine

While the Kansas City Chiefs may not sign DeAndre Hopkins, they are anticipating second-year wide receiver Justyn Ross' debut on the field this season.

Ross signed with the Chiefs last season as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson University.

Ross missed all of his rookie season due to off-season foot surgery. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has raved about the skillset that he possesses and doubled down on his stance earlier this off-season.

"Yeah, I mean, the talent is through the roof. I think anyone can see that. He’s getting better and better. Even though he wasn’t active all year he was in the building and he was able to see the guys and how we do things. Listening and being in the meetings and some of the stuff like that. I’m excited for him, man."

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag Patrick Mahomes to Justyn Ross connection looking good Patrick Mahomes to Justyn Ross connection looking good 🔥 https://t.co/q60hW084Kh

The Chiefs may not need a guy like DeAndre Hopkins to succeed, but they would certainly benefit from it, and his success would make them an even scarier team than they are now.

Who do you think will sign Hopkins?

