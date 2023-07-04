Last month, Patrick Mahomes starred in a hilarious Coors Light commercial starring a bear, circumventing the NFL's laws against its athletes promoting beer. Now his teammate Travis Kelce has joined in on the act, but the response has been less than stellar.

On Monday, Bud Light, the NFL's official beer, revealed a new commercial featuring the prolific tight end relaxing with a bevy of middle-aged men in what appears to be a backyard:

But the online reaction to the campaign has been largely negative:

"Good another person to boycott."

Connor Akers @connorakers6 @_MLFootball Another Reason for me to Root against the Chiefs @_MLFootball Another Reason for me to Root against the Chiefs

Joe Julian @JoeJuli90051783 @theScore @budlight was a fan of Kelce but apparently he sold out to the woke establishment for the $$$...still not going to buy Bud Light @theScore @budlight was a fan of Kelce but apparently he sold out to the woke establishment for the $$$...still not going to buy Bud Light

What is the Bud Light controversy all about? A look at the NFL sponsor's endorser trouble

As one may guess, those who think Travis Kelce should be "cancelled" for championing Bud Light are still bitter about another of its endorsers.

Back in April, trans activist Dylan Mulvaney announced that she had become one of its endorsers. After receiving a few cans, she featured them in an Instagram video on the anniversary of her change of gender:

The backlash towards Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light's brewers, was swift. The company lost $3 billion in market cap value, while the likes of country musicians Kid Rock, Travis Tritt, and John Rich ended their patronization and called for a boycott.

When Travis and Jason Kelce enjoyed drinking beer during this offseason

Despite the controversy surrounding Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch, and Dylan Mulvaney, Travis Kelce could not care less. He just wants to enjoy drinking beer.

With training camp still reasonably far away, he and his elder brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason, have been enjoying beer in various ways. Jason was the first, competing in a beer drinking tournament hosted by Philadelphia radio station WIP-FM.

Below is a video of him defeating James Seltzer, one of the station's DJs:

SPORTSRADIO 94WIP @SportsRadioWIP Overhead view of Jason Kelce demolishing a 30oz beer. Overhead view of Jason Kelce demolishing a 30oz beer. 😳 https://t.co/9JitOgB09f

That drew a reaction from the likes of Alex Ureveck-Ackelsberg, co-founder and CEO of Zivtech, a web design company based in Philadelphia:

"Future philly mayor @JasonKelce - a man of the people!"

Just a few days later, Travis was filmed drinking beer from what appeared to be a tube attached to a bottle during The Match, a celebrity golf tournament:

br_betting @br_betting



#CapitalOnesTheMatch Travis Kelce chugging beers between holes Travis Kelce chugging beers between holes 😂#CapitalOnesTheMatch https://t.co/W1MMwbhI1k

He was also a witness to Draymond Green unsuccessfully attempting to do the same:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



#CapitalOnesTheMatch Draymond trying to chug a beer was an ultimate fail Draymond trying to chug a beer was an ultimate fail 😭#CapitalOnesTheMatch https://t.co/GTz2oryXYp

