2023 NFL draft sponsor Bud Light controversy: Fans could boycott event over Dylan Mulvaney partnership

The NFL draft is usually a place for fans to see which prospects their beloved teams choose in the hopes of improving their fortunes. This year, however, it may be a barren occasion because of trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light, a major sponsor of the NFL and its events, including the Draft, has been at the center of controversy surrounding its recent partnership with Mulvaney. The issues have ranged from financial losses to pullouts by other endorsers. Now, fans might possibly be threatening to boycott the upcoming season, including the Draft unless the league addresses the situation:

Fox News @FoxNews Bud Light sponsors NFL Draft as beer brand faces backlash over Dylan Mulvaney partnership fxn.ws/3KWuVee Bud Light sponsors NFL Draft as beer brand faces backlash over Dylan Mulvaney partnership fxn.ws/3KWuVee

Here are some of the fan reactions:

I’m not watching NFL or drinking your product. Good bye…Go woke go broke. Bud Light sponsors NFL Draft as beer brand faces backlash over Dylan Mulvaney partnershipI’m not watching NFL or drinking your product. Good bye…Go woke go broke. Bud Light sponsors NFL Draft as beer brand faces backlash over Dylan Mulvaney partnershipfoxnews.com/sports/bud-lig…⁦@budlight⁩ I’m not watching NFL or drinking your product. Good bye…Go woke go broke.

LuckyLucky @LuckyShane_13 @FoxNews It's not going to help. Everywhere I have went seems bud light is not moving off the shelves or moving very slowly. Sales have to be down. Go woke, go broke. @FoxNews It's not going to help. Everywhere I have went seems bud light is not moving off the shelves or moving very slowly. Sales have to be down. Go woke, go broke.

#USA @FoxNews Now all we need is Dylan Mulvaney to kneel on stage with WOKE NFL wannabes during the draft…These people hate our country and they CAN’T STAND THEMSELVES. @FoxNews Now all we need is Dylan Mulvaney to kneel on stage with WOKE NFL wannabes during the draft…These people hate our country and they CAN’T STAND THEMSELVES.#USA

Bud Light sponsors NFL Draft as beer brand faces backlash over Dylan Mulvaney partnership #FoxNews @NFL Given @budlight has lost BILLIONS over its partnership w/Dylan Mulvaney & Nike could follow, you might want to rethink your org's draft sponsorship.Bud Light sponsors NFL Draft as beer brand faces backlash over Dylan Mulvaney partnership foxnews.com/sports/bud-lig… @NFL Given @budlight has lost BILLIONS over its partnership w/Dylan Mulvaney & Nike could follow, you might want to rethink your org's draft sponsorship.Bud Light sponsors NFL Draft as beer brand faces backlash over Dylan Mulvaney partnership foxnews.com/sports/bud-lig… #FoxNews

brentharrison @brentha43450983 @FoxNews I assume Dylan will announce the picks? @FoxNews I assume Dylan will announce the picks?

When did Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney partnership begin and what has been the reaction?

Dylan Mulvaney's endorsement of Bud Light began earlier this month when the brand sent her a few cans of beer. She then featured the cans in an Instagram video celebrating both March Madness and a year since she began identifying as a woman, revealing that one of them had her face on it:

Mulvaney would then appear in a video of herself drinking Bud Light while inside a bathtub:

The Bud Light-Mulvaney partnership has already attracted controversy. Anheuser-Busch, the manufacturer of the beer, has already lost over $3 billion in market cap value, while erstwhile endorsers have pulled out and are calling for a boycott, including country-rock singer Kid Rock, who filmed himself shooting Bud Light cans:

Kid Rock's fellow country musicians Travis Tritt and John Rich have since followed in his footsteps, and now the NFL could be next. But for how long has the league been sponsored by Bud Light?

Exploring Bud Light's history with the NFL

Bud Light has been a major sponsor of the NFL

Bud Light first started sponsoring the NFL in 1988, when it and its sister brand Budweiser became the league's official beers. After a nine-year hiatus, Bud Light resumed its sponsorship duties in 2011 in a significantly expanded role, replacing Coors.

During the 2015 season, the NFL and Anheuser-Busch announced a $1.4-billion agreement that would extend Bud Light's involvement in the league to the end of 2022. In 2021, that partnership was extended until 2026-27, but after that, Anheuser-Busch ended its Super Bowl ad exclusivity deal.

