The Philadelphia Eagles will not return to training camp until next month, so Jason Kelce has seemingly found a new way to pass the time.

The six-time Pro Bowl center was recently seen in a beer-drinking competition hosted by WIP-FM, a radio station in Philadelphia. In one of the contests, Kelce took on station host James Seltzer and won, emptying his glass in 5.7 seconds (video courtesy of Devan Kaney, one of Seltzer's colleagues):

Devan Kaney @Devan_Kaney James might’ve lost but @JasonKelce was fighting for his life after putting that thing down James might’ve lost but @JasonKelce was fighting for his life after putting that thing down 😅 https://t.co/Rkj3o6b1tv

One of the top responses to the video came from Alex Ureveck-Ackelsberg, co-founder and CEO of Philadelphia-based web development firm Zivtech:

Future philly mayor @JasonKelce - a man of the people!

Here are some other comments:

TJMont @Eyesonthepriz13 @Devan_Kaney @JasonKelce @tkelce I thought Seltzer said he was good at chugging that was poor @Devan_Kaney @JasonKelce @tkelce I thought Seltzer said he was good at chugging that was poor

fran_kelly @fran_kelly @Devan_Kaney @JasonKelce @tkelce A great showing by 62 and a noble effort for Sir James. @Devan_Kaney @JasonKelce @tkelce A great showing by 62 and a noble effort for Sir James.

JDM @Joshua__DM @Devan_Kaney @JasonKelce @tkelce Trying to beat an offensive lineman in a beer chugging contest is a battle no one will ever win. @Devan_Kaney @JasonKelce @tkelce Trying to beat an offensive lineman in a beer chugging contest is a battle no one will ever win.

NR_Garrett @NR_Garrett @Devan_Kaney @JasonKelce

All that talk and he got whupped @tkelce He crushed SeltzerAll that talk and he got whupped @Devan_Kaney @JasonKelce @tkelce He crushed SeltzerAll that talk and he got whupped

When Jason Kelce got a beer named after him after Super Bowl win

In February 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, winning their first NFL championship.

As is customary in Philadelphia sports, Eagles fans raucously celebrated on the streets, but Jason Kelce took it to extremes by showing up in a colorful costume, then delivering this speech in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art:

"This entire organization, with a bunch of driven men who accomplished something. We were a bunch of underdogs. And you know what an underdog is? It’s a hungry dog.

"Bottom line is, we wanted it more... And that’s why we’re up here today ...the first team in Eagles history to hold that freakin' trophy.

"Any of you know who the biggest underdog is? It’s y’all, Philadelphia. For 52 years, y’all have been waiting for this.

"No one wanted us. No one liked this team. No analyst liked this team to win the Super Bowl and nobody likes our fans. And you know what?... You know what I got to say to all those people who doubted us, all those people that counted us out, and everybody who said we couldn’t get it done?

"F-- you! No one likes us; we don't care. We're from Philly."

In celebration of the Eagles' triumph, Broken Goblet, a brewery based in the northeastern suburb of Bensalem, launched a special IPA (India pale ale) beer named after the final words of Jason Kelce's speech.

The “NO ONE LIKES US, WE DON’T CARE” brew was 6.7% unfiltered with more hop than usual, and 10% of the revenue from it went to Make the World Better, a charity founded by former linebacker (and current Eagles director of player development) Connor Barwin, who was Kelce's teammate between 2013 and 2016.

