WATCH: Travis Kelce chugging beers during golf game against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

Travis Kelce is still enjoying the offseason, as evidenced by a fan video of him during a celebrity golf tournament.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his teammate, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, participated in Capital One's The Match at the Wynn Golf Club in the Las Vegas metropolitan area, teeing off against the Golden State Warriors' Splash Brothers, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. During the event, a fan filmed Kelce drinking beer between holes:

John Frascella, a writer for Razzball and FanSided, commented:

This is how he gets ready for Pro Bowl performance levels.

Others thought he was drinking unusually high-quality water instead of beer, judging by the color of the drink:

"Looks like some high-quality H2O"

"Gotta stay hydrated!!!"

"Coorslight is like water"

Another wondered what the tube attached to the bottle was:

"What is this device"

And they received a reply:

"The chugbud, created by rapper 'mike.'"

Who won The Match between Travis Kelce-Patrick Mahomes and Steph Curry-Klay Thompson?

The Kansas City Chiefs duo of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes went first at the Wynn Golf Club, with the latter opening with a "not great" drive. Steph Curry had the best drive of the four, but both teams missed par putts to end Hole 1 even.

Mahomes dunked his shot into the water to start Hole 2, but Kelce rescued him. Klay Thompson then dropped his shot into a sand trap, giving the quarterback an opportunity at a birdie, which he nailed. The Chiefs won the hole after Thompson and Curry blew their putts.

To start Hole 3, all players had poor drives. But the Golden State Warriors had it worse, after Steph Curry was penalized, and the Chiefs remained ahead

There was a challenge on Hole 4, with cash prizes for completing certain goals. Curry won by having the cleanest and farthest drive.

Another challenge came on the par-3 Hole 6, which Travis Kelce won by having the farthest drive. He won $100,000 for No Kid Hungry.

By then, a pattern had emerged: the Chiefs opening a huge lead, then the Warriors trying to catch up. The competition ended on the 10th, courtesy of Kelce, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning by four.

Before the day ended, the four players had another challenge, with Steph Curry winning by not hitting his drive into a pond. After the tournament, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce received gold bracelets courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

