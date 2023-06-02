Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seemingly developing great chemistry with wide receiver Justyn Ross throughout their OTAs.

The tandem’s potential got the team’s social media team so excited that they just had to share this short clip on Instagram.

The video shows the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player hitting the second-year wideout downfield. Chiefs fans on Reddit picked up the reel, and they are excited about what the duo can do once the 2023 NFL season starts.

Redditors agree that Justyn Ross will be a problem for opposing defensive backs in the league next season.

Mahomes was also impressed with another spectacular Ross grab during OTAs. If the hype becomes real, it’s a well-deserved vindication for the former Clemson standout.

The Chiefs signed him as an undrafted free agent last season. However, he sat out the year after having an off-season foot surgery. Ross finished his collegiate football career with 158 receptions for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also won the 2018 national championship with the Clemson Tigers.

Patrick Mahomes will guide a young but talented receiving corps

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s departure leaves Patrick Mahomes with a younger but explosive receiving unit. At 28 years old, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the oldest in the group. The second oldest, John Ross, was drafted ninth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, 53 spots ahead of Smith-Schuster.

The Chiefs are also banking on massive contributions from second-year player Skyy Moore and third-year wideout Kadarius Toney. Aside from the longest punt return in Super Bowl history, he also caught a touchdown pass that helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LVII.

General manager Brett Veach also gave Patrick Mahomes more help by signing Richie James and drafting Rashee Rice. The former SMU standout was a First Team All-American Athletic Conference last year after finishing with 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The defending Super Bowl champions also brought in undrafted free agent Nikko Remigio, who had 74 receptions and 852 for Fresno State last year. Also competing for a spot in the Chiefs’ 53-man active roster are Ty Fryfogle, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Justin Watson.

Mahomes is in a good spot working his way back

The two-time Super Bowl MVP shared in his recent appearance on 'NBA on TNT' that his recovery period took a lot longer than expected. However, he has since improved his mobility and is on track to start the season in great shape.

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury during the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He recovered well enough to lead his team to their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

The two-time NFL MVP further aggravated that injury in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he was healthy enough after half-time to generate a come-from-behind victory.

