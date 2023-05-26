Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off another magnificent season winning his second Super Bowl and second MVP. It didn't come easy for Mahomes as he suffered a serious ankle injury in the AFC divisional round game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter.

The injury held him out for the rest of the quarter, and it was later revealed that he had sprained his ankle. He persevered and guided the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl victory in five years.

Mahomes shared an update on the state of his ankle yesterday while appearing on NBA on TNT. He stated that healing took much longer than planned, but he is feeling good now.

“It’s good. It definitely took a lot longer than I expected to heal, but at this point now, I’ve been able to run around, hit some golf balls, throw the football around, do whatever. I’m in a good spot.”

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain but was able to play through the 'minor' injury.

Patrick Mahomes isn't worried about being the highest-paid QB in the league

It's hard to argue that there is a better quarterback in the NFL right now than Patrick Mahomes. In six seasons, he's won two Super Bowls and two Super Bowl MVPs. He's been selected to five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

In 2020, Mahomes became the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL when he signed a massive 10-year deal worth $503 million with the Kanas City Chiefs. Since then, five other quarterbacks have surpassed him in annual salary. However, Mahomes isn't worried about it.

"Me and my agent and the team always keep open communication. We try to do whatever's the best for the team, but obviously I wanna do the best for myself as well. But at the same time, I've always said I worry about legacy and winning rings more than making money at this moment."

"But I know we keep communication, we see what's going on around the league, but at the same time, I'll never do anything that's going to hurt us from keeping the great players around me, so it's kind of teetering around that line."

Patrick Mahomes is under contract until 2031 and has earned $79 million in six seasons. He will certainly receive another increase in the near future, but becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL is not his priority.

