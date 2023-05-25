After Tom Brady retired this offseason following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff loss, could another sports icon retire this offseason in another sport?

After the LA Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, LeBron James broached the possiblity that he might retire.

The Lakers, who were a contender for this season's NBA championship, got swept 4-0 by the Nuggets, and James could walk away from the game. While James is unlikely to retire as he said he would love to play in the league for a year with his son Bronny (who can't be drafted until 2024), his comments caused the sports world to go into a frenzy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The sports world has already seen one legend, Tom Brady, retire this offseason. It didn't shock the world that much as returned for a year after retiring in the previous offseason. Brady's former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, gave his take on what he thinks LeBron will do.

"No, no, I don't think so," Gronkowski said. "I think it's just kind of a rumor going around right now. Or he started a rumor, or whatever happened, why the rumor started. But I think he's going to play until he can at least one year with his son.

"I think that would be extremely legendary. That would be magnificent if he does that. It'll be the first time we ever see anything like that, and it would be mind-blowing. I would love to see that.

"But the way that he's playing, he's at such a high level, he's in such great shape. He takes care of his body so well, obviously. 'Cause he won't be doing what he's doing at the age of 38. But I think he's gonna go until he plays one year with his son. So, I think, retirement rumors right now are just false. I mean, he's too healthy. He's too much in shape. Too much of a beat to stop right now."

Is Tom Brady buying a football team? Everything we know so far

Connecticut Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces

Tom Brady retired this offseason but he's remaining involved in the NFL.

Brady announced the news on Instagram that this time he would be retiring for real.

Shortly after his retirement, Brady started getting involved in many ventures. His most recent one was becoming a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Brady reached an agreement to buy an ownership stake with the Raiders.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer



(Brady is already in business w/Vegas owner Mark Davis, with the WNBA Aces.) The sale of a minority share of the @Raiders to ex-Patriots and Bucs QB @TomBrady has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval. Won’t be done at the spring meeting but ball is rolling on it.(Brady is already in business w/Vegas owner Mark Davis, with the WNBA Aces.) The sale of a minority share of the @Raiders to ex-Patriots and Bucs QB @TomBrady has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval. Won’t be done at the spring meeting but ball is rolling on it.(Brady is already in business w/Vegas owner Mark Davis, with the WNBA Aces.)

In March, Tom Brady acquired an ownership stake with the Las Vegas Aces, which Raiders owner Mark Davis also owns. He and Brady have had a close relationship over the years and are now business partners as Brady has been active post-NFL career.

Tom Brady is still set to become a sports commentator for Fox Sports during the 2024 season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Rob Gronkowski and "Up & Adams Show" and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes