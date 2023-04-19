Former Clemson star wide receiver Justyn Ross signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last season as an undrafted free agent. He was projected to be a first-round pick during his time with Clemson, but due to injuries, his career took a dramatic turn.
He didn't play a single game for the Chiefs last season. The franchise decided to make sure that he fully recovers from all of his health issues before stepping on the field.
In the ongoing offseason, Ross has been seen working out with Patrick Mahomes and the other Chiefs receivers, and it shows that he will be ready to go next season.
Kansas City Chiefs fans were extremely hyped to see Ross being healthy, and they couldn't contain their excitement about him. Here's how they reacted on social media:
Justyn Ross played alongside Trevor Lawrence at Clemson and was a focal point in their offense along with the likes of Tee Higgins and Hunter Renfrow.
He does have experience playing on a loaded roster with a generational quarterback. This is why he would fit right in with the Chiefs and could surprise many people next season.
Justyn Ross can be a huge asset for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
After losing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency, the Chiefs haven't made any significant additions to their offense apart from signing Richie James.
The widespread belief around the Chiefs fanbase is that Ross will play a huge role next season. If he manages to stay healthy, we know that Patrick Mahomes can help him become one of the top young receivers in the league.
Ross will be massively helped by Travis Kelce, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Kadarius Toney. The Chiefs' offense could once again be one of the best in the league.
They are the reigning Super Bowl champions who basically won the Super Bowl in a year that was touted to be their rebuilding year. Many rookies played significant minutes for them last season, and they are going to be quite better next season.
As of now, the Chiefs are the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl Champions. If Justyn Ross plays the way people expect him to, they can certainly win it all back-to-back.
