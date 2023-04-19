Former Clemson star wide receiver Justyn Ross signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last season as an undrafted free agent. He was projected to be a first-round pick during his time with Clemson, but due to injuries, his career took a dramatic turn.

He didn't play a single game for the Chiefs last season. The franchise decided to make sure that he fully recovers from all of his health issues before stepping on the field.

In the ongoing offseason, Ross has been seen working out with Patrick Mahomes and the other Chiefs receivers, and it shows that he will be ready to go next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kansas City Chiefs fans were extremely hyped to see Ross being healthy, and they couldn't contain their excitement about him. Here's how they reacted on social media:

BBQ Dom @RealBBQDom Mahomes and Justyn Ross working on bringing a 4th Lombardi to Kansas City Mahomes and Justyn Ross working on bringing a 4th Lombardi to Kansas City https://t.co/pahRNWiGMx

RJB @RJBJrThe3rd @MySportsUpdate i think everyone and their mother knows Justyn Ross is a WR1 caliber player when healthy. @MySportsUpdate i think everyone and their mother knows Justyn Ross is a WR1 caliber player when healthy.

Haro 🧸 @Isaiahharo19 Brad Henson Productions @BradHensonPro Patrick Mahomes when asked about Justyn Ross face lit up, and you could tell he was excited about his potential! The hype is intensifying even more! Patrick Mahomes when asked about Justyn Ross face lit up, and you could tell he was excited about his potential! The hype is intensifying even more! 🔥 https://t.co/GFpX4BMTkT Justyn Ross is the main reason KC isn’t going out and finding a WR1.. people forget but he was better than Higgins throughout college 🫢 twitter.com/BradHensonPro/… Justyn Ross is the main reason KC isn’t going out and finding a WR1.. people forget but he was better than Higgins throughout college 🫢 twitter.com/BradHensonPro/…

Ty Owens @Iso_Ty_3 Ross is ready to light up the league with Mahomes as his QB #ChiefsKingdom twitter.com/BradHensonPro/… Brad Henson Productions @BradHensonPro video shot by @prestonsmithphotography Another video of Patrick Mahomes and Justyn Ross training!video shot by @prestonsmithphotography Another video of Patrick Mahomes and Justyn Ross training! 🔥 video shot by @prestonsmithphotography https://t.co/MwIMNMDVdu Ross is ready to light up the league with Mahomes as his QB 👀 Ross is ready to light up the league with Mahomes as his QB 🔥🔥#ChiefsKingdom twitter.com/BradHensonPro/…

Justyn Ross played alongside Trevor Lawrence at Clemson and was a focal point in their offense along with the likes of Tee Higgins and Hunter Renfrow.

He does have experience playing on a loaded roster with a generational quarterback. This is why he would fit right in with the Chiefs and could surprise many people next season.

Justyn Ross can be a huge asset for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Justyn Ross: College Football Playoff Semifinal - Clemson v Notre Dame

After losing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency, the Chiefs haven't made any significant additions to their offense apart from signing Richie James.

The widespread belief around the Chiefs fanbase is that Ross will play a huge role next season. If he manages to stay healthy, we know that Patrick Mahomes can help him become one of the top young receivers in the league.

Ross will be massively helped by Travis Kelce, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Kadarius Toney. The Chiefs' offense could once again be one of the best in the league.

They are the reigning Super Bowl champions who basically won the Super Bowl in a year that was touted to be their rebuilding year. Many rookies played significant minutes for them last season, and they are going to be quite better next season.

As of now, the Chiefs are the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl Champions. If Justyn Ross plays the way people expect him to, they can certainly win it all back-to-back.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes