Patrick Mahomes is using his platform to raise awareness about the firearm shots received by 16-year-old Ralph Yarl.

The two-time Super Bowl champion expressed regarding the incident:

“First off, I was just gonna say, my prayers and support are for Ralph (Yarl) and his recovery. I mean, you never want these situations to happen. Especially from the details that I’ve gotten from it, I mean, it seemed like, it should never even happened.”

"It should have been an easy conversation, and then both people go on their ways, and this kid being able to pick up his family members and be able to be with his family right now and not in a hospital. So, my prayers are for him first and his recovery.”

Aside from his return to good health, Patrick Mahomes also hopes that Yarl gets the justice he deserves.

“And then, just, I hope that the justice system does right by him and everyone involved, and then we’re able to not have to have these conversations, and we are able to hold each other accountable for our actions.”

"So, more and more details are gonna come out, and he makes a full recovery, and then the justice system does its part. And we’re hold accountable every single day.”

Latest on Ralph Yarl shooting: Kansas teen recovering after two shots in the head

Paul Yarl, Ralph’s father, shared that his son underwent successful surgery to remove the bullets from his body. While he was able to walk out of the hospital Sunday morning, he is still unable to speak.

Paul describes his son as an athlete who excels in school and loves video games. Ralph is a junior at Staley High School and is also a talented musician.

Yarl was sent to pick up his younger brothers on Thursday evening. However, he had the wrong address, going to Northeast 115th Street instead of Northeast 115th Terrace. Prosecutors shared that Yarl allegedly received two shots from a .32-caliber handgun, one glanced over his forehead, and another went to his arm.

Kansas City police identified the suspect as 84-year-old Andrew D. Lester, the owner of the house Yarl mistook for his brothers’ location. Lester was taken into custody but was released without charges. He shared with the authorities that he was terrified that someone would come to his house late at night, given his age and size.

However, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson eventually charged Lester with first-degree assault. It is a Class A felony with a life in prison sentence. Lester’s whereabouts are unknown after his release.

Aside from Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also tweeted:

"Can't even ring doorbells out here. #RalphYarl"

#RalphYarl Can’t even ring doorbells out here.. 🤦🏾‍♂️ Can’t even ring doorbells out here.. 🤦🏾‍♂️#RalphYarl

