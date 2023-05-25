Fact Check: Is Justyn Ross related to John Ross?

While Justyn Ross is still trying to find his footing in the NFL, John Ross has already made a name for himself in the league. The two wide receivers share something obvious in common, their last name. This has led to the speculations of the two being related.

In the realm of professional football, it's not uncommon to come across players who share the same surname and often brings out the question of a relationship between the players. While some are related, some do not share a familiar bond whatsoever.

John Ross and Justyn Ross are one of those pairs who are entangled in this contemplation. Taking a look at both players' backgrounds, we will unravel the potential connection between the two wide receivers.

Justyn Ross is coming along, his foot feels good. Pat has trust in him.



John Ross is 'extremely fast.' Noted his time at the combine which was 4.22 40. Also called him smart. #Chiefs HC Andy Reid on WRs John and Justyn Ross: "I like both the Ross' big and little."Justyn Ross is coming along, his foot feels good. Pat has trust in him.John Ross is 'extremely fast.' Noted his time at the combine which was 4.22 40. Also called him smart. #Chiefs HC Andy Reid on WRs John and Justyn Ross: "I like both the Ross' big and little."Justyn Ross is coming along, his foot feels good. Pat has trust in him.John Ross is 'extremely fast.' Noted his time at the combine which was 4.22 40. Also called him smart.

John Ross was born in Long Beach, California, to the family of John Ross II on November 27, 1995. He started participating in football at a young age, playing in the Snoop Dogg All-Star League in his hometown.

He also participated in football and track events during his time at Jordan High School in Long Beach, California. As a four-star recruit and top 50 prospects nationwide, the highly sought-after wide receiver committed to playing college football at Washington.

Justyn Ross, on the other hand, was born to Charay Franklin when she was only 16 years old. Born in Phoenix, Alabama on December 15, 1999, the wide receiver started playing football at high school. He attended the Central High School in Phenix City.

Like John Ross, Justyn was also a four-star recruit and ranked in the top 50 prospects nationwide. He was highly recruited, receiving offers from Division I colleges such as Alabama, Auburn, Duke, and a host of others. However, he gave his commitment to Clemson.

Although John Ross and Justyn Ross share the same surname, there is no familial relationship between the two. Having displayed exceptional athleticism on the football field, it’s a coincidence that the two are currently playing in the same team.

Connor @10Miller99 Sorry but justyn ross has far more potential than John ross and younger I'll rather have him but I respect John ross and his speed is killer Sorry but justyn ross has far more potential than John ross and younger I'll rather have him but I respect John ross and his speed is killer

Is Justyn Ross on the same path as John Ross?

John Ross was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He came out of college on a bright note, with a promising future ahead in the NFL. His superb athletic attribute saw him run the fastest-ever 40-yard dash at the Combine.

However, injuries haven't made the wide receiver fulfill his potential in the NFL. He is yet to start more than 10 games in any season in the NFL and has appeared in just three games in two different seasons. He also missed the entire 2022 NFL season due to injury.

Although he went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Justyn Ross was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. However, the wide receiver missed the entire 2022 season due to an injury. This brings in the question of whether the Clemson alum will follow the footstep of John Ross in terms of fitness.

