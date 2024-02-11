NY Mets legend calls Brittany Mahomes "annoying AF" before critiquing SI Swimsuit cover decision

New York Mets legend Lenny Dykstra is not impressed with Brittany Mahomes' new Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

While the former soccer player has grown her career alongside Patrick Mahomes, a few people have continued to call her out multiple times. A section of users on social media often refer to her as 'annoying', generally upset over her content and initiatives.

In his small rant on Twitter (now X), Dykstra spoke about the NFL, making comments on who the league might want to be associated with.

"She’s annoyingAF, but this is Sports Illustrated in 2024 we’re talking about, so let’s just be happy they’re featuring someone here that we can be confident has a vagina and isn’t in immediate need of the services of Richard Simmons"

In a quote tweet, he added:

"Seems like NFL is trying so hard with who associated with it gets featured to make the public overlook that player rosters are like 80% black!!! Is it so unreasonable that tonight they might show the families of Chris Jones, Deebo Samuel, Isiah Pacheco, Trent Williams, etc.?!?!"

Other fans have also expressed their upset at Brittany Mahomes on Reddit.

Kelly Stafford defended Brittany Mahomes against online hate

Considering the constant trolling and hate she receives, Brittany Mahomes has often called out people questioning her content and family.

Mattew Stafford's wife Kelly stepped up in Brittany's defense, giving it back to the haters upset over her SI Swimsuit issue.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly defends Brittany Mahomes online

Brittany was thankful for Kelly, sharing her post with a lovely message:

"You are a real one for this! I appeciate you and the kind words, and I have never seen something more true! Much love (heart and praying emojis)."

Kelly called out everyone for mentioning Brittany's past mistakes, while also mentioning trolls writing her off as Patrick Mahomes' wife.

Furthermore, Brittany has been sharing the support and love she has been getting from the industry, even making an appearance at the Sports Illustrated party in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl.