IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes dazzles at Sports Illustrated's Las Vegas party ahead of the Super Bowl

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Brittany Mahomes stole the show with her new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

With Patrick Mahomes playing the big game Sunday, Brittany made sure to make most of her time is Las Vegas. The Super Bowl is never just one event. Fans, players and families turn up at the location for various parties and celebrations.

Brittany Mahomes, an influencer in her own right, attended her first SI party as a rookie model for the company.

Brittany poses on the red carpet of the Sports Illustrated party in Las Vegas

Sports Illustrated shared Brittany's photos, writing:

"Rookie ➡️ rookie. Welcome to the family".

This is Brittany's first collaboration of its kind. She also made sure to share the content on her social media.

Her mother-in-law Randi also reacted to the photoshoot, while Patrick Mahomes shared it on Instagram.

"Holy moly that rocks!!!! Go girl," Randi wrote in an IG comment.

Trolls were quick to call out Brittany, even mentioning her new friend Taylor Swift. As per a few users, Taylor Swift is why Brittany is getting so much attention, while also suggesting the Grammy winner would never do something like this.

Swift and Brittany have ended up becoming friends through their meetings in the 2023 NFL season, even partying together in New York and Kansas City.

"Her BFF Taylor would never!!!" one user wrote on Reddit.

Brittany Mahomes goes viral as Jackson Mahomes is denied entry to her Super Bowl party

Jackson and Brittany Mahomes are back in the headlines as the Super Bowl Weekend takes over.

A few hours before the game, Jackson was stopped by security from entering an exclusive area for Brittany Mahomes at a party. Brittany, as seen in the video, carried on as Jackson was denied entry.

While people continued to share the clip on social media, Jackson Mahomes responded on Twitter:

"The internet is crazyyy," Jackson wrote.

Brittany has yet to address the situation directly.

She has previously defended Jackson on social media, warding off haters who were calling out her family, including her.