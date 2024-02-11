WATCH: Brittany Mahomes denies entry to Jackson Mahomes during Super Bowl weekend party in Las Vegas

Jackson Mahomes is back in the headlines. Patrick Mahomes' controversial brother has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. This time, in Las Vegas, it appears to be no different.

In a viral video that circulated online, Brittany Mahomes watched as her brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes was stopped by a security and denied entry to party in an exclusive area. She gave a cold-blooded shrug after Jackson was cut by the security.

Brittany then enjoyed drinks and partied with her girl gang during the Super Bowl weekend.

Jackson Mahomes was recently spotted with Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, which fans believe could be the reason he was denied the entry. Jackson Mahomes has a long history of controversies, including sexual battery assault. The Chiefs QB's family has been disliked by many NFL fans for their behavior.

As Patrick Mahomes prepares to take on the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will look to avoid any and all kinds of distractions, especially with it coming from within the family.