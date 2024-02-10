Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson linked up with Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole in Las Vegas: Report

As Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce gear up for Super Bowl 58, their families will watch the game at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on Sunday, Feb. 11. That includes Patrick's brother Jackson Mahomes, who had three counts of aggravated sexual battery filed by a former Kansas City restaurant owner against him dismissed.

Also in Las Vegas is Kayla Nicole, Kelce’s former partner before he started dating Taylor Swift. While Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have unfollowed her, she has remained good friends with the younger Mahomes. Their connection led them to catch up in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother and Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend met at the Aria Resort and Casino’s High Limit Lounge at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8. They stayed together for some jovial chatter that lasted an hour.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While an insider told the online publication that their meeting was accidental, those working at the bar painted a different picture. Jackson had been at the location for a while, seemingly waiting for someone.

Though it’s unclear when Nicole arrived in Las Vegas, Jackson might have arrived in Sin City via a private jet, as he posted on his Instagram account.

The social media influencer doesn’t hide his support for the Broadcast Journalism graduate. He responded with three heart emojis when she uploaded a video of her delivering an open letter, entitled “Dear Black Girl,” on Instagram last year. The post emerged when dating rumors about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift surfaced.

Last December, Jackson commented, “So pretty!” on one of Kayla Nicole’s Instagram posts.

Jackson Mahomes showed support for Kayla Nicole.

Jackson Mahomes and Kayla Nicole became good friends while the latter was dating Travis Kelce. While the Pepperdine University alum and the All-Pro tight end went through a few breakups, their relationship lasted five years, from 2017 to 2022.

Barstool Sports alleged that the couple ended their relationship for good because Kelce allegedly forced her to pay half or the entire bill when they went out.

Travis Kelce might play Super Bowl 58 without Taylor Swift in attendance

While the 13-time Grammy Award winner has time to make it to Nevada for Super Bowl 58, her attendance remains uncertain. What’s certain is that she resumed her Eras Tour, kicking off her 2024 schedule in Tokyo, Japan.

However, Taylor Swift hasn’t missed a playoff game by Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. She was at Arrowhead Stadium during their Wild Card Round matchup against the Miami Dolphins despite freezing conditions. But her appearance during the biggest game of the NFL season remains a mystery.