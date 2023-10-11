Jackson Mahomes shows support for Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole after sharing a "letter" with followers

Jackson Mahomes has been making his usual social media rounds lately. While sporting a new haircut, he uploaded a new TikTok video before the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 4 Sunday Night Football game against the New York Jets.

He also posted a video of his activities in New York City during that week. Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother also appeared on a recent Brittany Mahomes Instagram story while holding his niece, Sterling Skye. This time, the younger Mahomes is getting attention after reacting to Kayla Nicole’s video.

Jackson Mahomes expressed support for Kayla Nicole

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s former partner shared on her Instagram account an open letter in video form. Aside from sharing her thoughts, she positioned the video as a word of advice to Black girls. Kayla Nicole expressed to air her side:

“They'll say you deserve the backlash and embarassment. Because of your blackness, you should have known better. They'll even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere.”

“Your value is deep within your heart, the way you love, the way you give. Your value is in your resilience, your willingness to forgive, the way you protect what means most to you, even if it hurts you along the way.”

Jackson Mahomes commented on the video with heart emojis, as shown in this screenshot shared on Reddit.

Jackson’s older brother, two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes, is teammates with Travis Kelce. The former Cincinnati standout has become a four-time First Team All-Pro member and has seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Mahomes and Kelce have led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowls LIV and LVII against the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kayla Nicole was in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce from 2017 to 2022. They dated after Kelce broke up with Maya Benberry, the winner of the reality dating show “Catching Kelce,” which ended in April 2016.

There were reports that Kayla Nicole called off her relationship because Kelce allegedly forced her to split their bill on dinners, vacations, and other expenses. Both parties denied this claim.

Jackson Mahomes’ legal troubles are not yet over

While Jackson Mahomes has been active on social media, he’s not making any public statements because he’s still in a legal battle. He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery for allegedly forcibly kissing the owner of now-closed Aspen’s in Kansas City.

He’s also charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly pushing away a crew member retrieving his water bottle inside the restaurant’s office.

The preliminary hearing for those cases was scheduled last August. However, it was pushed to October 24 after the presiding judge contacted COVID-19. Jackson Mahomes pleaded not guilty and was released on a $100,000 bond.