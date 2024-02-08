Travis Kelce gives his take on whether media is asking too many Taylor Swift questions ahead of Super Bowl

Travis Kelce's press conference before the Super Bowl also included multiple questions about Taylor Swift.

The new power couple has been in the limelight for months and Swift's possible attendance at the game on February 11 in Las Vegas has been widely debated. There's curiosity surrounding the new relationship, especially since the two are focused on maintaining their privacy.

During the press conference, one reporter asked Kelce if he thought it was fair that he was being asked so many questions regarding Swift.

"I think it's fair," Travis Kelce said. "Everyone's having fun with it. It's not like you guys are out here teeing off on me left and right. Everybody's having a good time with it so. ... how could I be upset about it?"

Swifties have also been focused on Kelce's responses and were impressed with Kelce's responses, happy that he is understanding of her popularity and career.

During another event, one sportscaster mentioned that they wouldn't be asking Travis Kelce about his girl during the interview. Kelce, visibly surprised, added:

"That'd be a first."

However, despite multiple questions and reports, Swift's attendance at the Super Bowl remains unconfirmed.

Travis Kelce cannot confirm Taylor Swift's schedule ahead of the Super Bowl

From September 14, 2923, Taylor Swift has been a common fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games. Swifties and Chiefs Kingdom got used to seeing the Blank Space singer in the VIP box, often hanging out with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and Travis' mother Donna Kelce.

As Super Bowl 58 nears, fans were hoping to see Swift at the big game. Kelce, though, couldn't vouch for her attendance.

"The Super Bowl, we'll worry about if she can make it," the TE told reporters in Las Vegas.

The issue lies in her Eras Tour dates, where her last show in Tokyo is on February 10. If Swift wants to make it to the SB, she'll have to be on an approximately 12 to 13-hour-long flight to be able to make it.

Her other shows in February are spaced out.

Feb. 7 to Feb. 10: Tokyo Domein Tokyo, Japan

Feb. 16 to Feb. 18: Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia

Feb. 23 to Feb. 26: Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia