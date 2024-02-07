Travis Kelce uncertain about Taylor Swift’s presence at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas: Report

Travis Kelce isn't sure about Taylor Swift attending the Super Bowl.

With the big game against the San Francisco 49ers right around the corner, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have the chance to win a consecutive title.

However, along with the Super Bowl buzz, there's increased discussion over Taylor Swift and whether the Grammy winner can attend the matchup in Las Vegas on Sunday.

As of now, there's no confirmation.

Swift, dating Travis Kelce for months, has been a constant presence at Chiefs games since September. But with an Eras Tour concert scheduled for Jan. 10 in Tokyo, it might be difficult for Swift to make it to the game.

As per TMZ, Kelce seemed unsure about the same.

"The Super Bowl, we'll worry about if she can make it," the Chiefs tight end told reporters at a recent press conference.

Kelce also revealed that Swift hasn't really given him a pep talk yet.

The flight time from Japan to Las Vegas should be around 12 hours, making it a long, tedious journey for Swift if she decided to fly back. However, she will be performing in Australia next on Feb. 16.

Taylor Swift is proud to support Travis Kelce during his games

Swift was at the forefront after announcing her relationship to the world.

The two stars, though attempting to maintain their privacy, are determined to support each other publically. In a recent interview with TIME, Swift was quick to clear the air. The new power couple isn't worried about trolls, their priorities on each other first:

"I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other".

Taylor Swift tour 2024 dates and locations in February

Feb. 7 to Feb. 10: Tokyo Domein Tokyo, Japan

Feb. 16 to Feb. 18: Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia

Feb. 23 to Feb. 26: Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia