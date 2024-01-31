Will Travis Kelce be at the Grammys for Taylor Swift's big night? Inside Chiefs TE's plans for the weekend

With the Grammy's around the corner, there's always enough buzz about Taylor Swift attending the big music night with Travis Kelce.

The new NFL power couple began dating last year, with Swift stealing the show for showing up at Kansas City Chiefs games throughout the season.

However, the two have made zero public appearances yet, apart from Chiefs games or Travis Kelce attending one Eras Tour show.

A recent report, though, revealed that Travis Kelce most likely won't be attending the Grammys scheduled for February 4th. As per TMZ, Kelce will be traveling to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl on the same day as the event.

With the team adhering to a strict schedule ahead of the big game with the San Francisco 49ers, Kelce might not be able to fly in to attend the Grammys.

Fans remained excited about the Grammys for months, hoping that Kelce's being in the SB would give the tight end enough time to attend the function.

Taylor Swift and Kelce at the AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

That being said, the two have been spotted at a few dates in New York and Kansas City, even hanging out with friends and family in private.

With Swift resuming her Eras Tour dates, there's no fixed report on her appearance at the Super Bowl on February 11.

Can Taylor Swift show up to support Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl?

Over the past few months, Taylor Swift has made it a point to attend most games Travis Kelce was playing in.

However, Swift might not make it in time to watch the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the 49ers. Beginning the international leg of her tour, Swift will be in Japan a day before the Super Bowl, scheduled to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in LV.

That being said, one cannot rule out the slim chance of Swift's attendance, considering her next show will be held on February 16th. Depending on what flight one takes, the Japan-to-US flight duration is around 12 to 13 hours.

Taylor Swift tour 2024 dates and locations in February

February 7 to February 10: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

February 16 to February 18: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia

February 23 to February 26: Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia