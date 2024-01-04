As Patrick Mahomes' fame has increased, so has the attention on his family. Be it his wife Brittany or brother Jackson, the Mahomes family is often under scrutiny.

In February 2023, Jackson Mahomes was accused of sexual assault by Aspen Vaughn, a 40-year-old restaurant owner in Kansas City. The situation worsened over the next few weeks; Jackson was arrested and subsequently bonded out.

With the court date pushed ahead to January 2024, the prosecutor has now filed a motion to dismiss Jackson's sexual battery charges. If the motion is approved, Jackson might go to trial just for his misdemeanor charges.

A few Reddit users, however, expressed concern over the matter.

One user connected the incident to Taylor Swift, taking a shot at the pop icon:

"And everyone’s saint Taylor is supporting this. At least by involvement with the family. Sickening."

A few fans accused her of turning a blind eye toward the issues.

A few users considered the possibility of a payout:

"I can't stand any of them, but either she was paid off or lied in the first place. Either is plausible".

"Makes you wonder if Patrick paid her and her husband off to have the charges dropped".

Most users remained disappointed, wondering if Patrick Mahomes' brother would go back to becoming a proper influencer on social media like Instagram and TikTok.

Reports also said that Aspen Vaughn plans to plead the fifth and not testify if need be.

Earlier, they also spoke about the situation, with their business worsening since Jackson's video capturing the alleged assault was released:

"You just can't really say anything. You just have to take it. And then just how much do you take before you say, okay, I've had enough? And I feel like that's kind of also where I'm at. Like I'm ready to tap out."

Has Patrick Mahomes spoken about brother Jackson's sexual battery case?

Shortly after Jackson's arrest, Patrick Mahomes was questioned about his brother's case. With the matter being sensitive, one can expect the family to remain relatively tight-lipped about the matter.

Patrick Mahomes didn't address the situation directly, clearly stating that it was a family matter:

"It’s kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself. At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building".

Jackson is yet to comment on the case.