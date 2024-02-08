Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi reacts to Brittany Mahomes' SI Swimsuit shoot in Belize

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, is no stranger to the spotlight. As a former soccer player, she has increased her social media presence while also supporting her husband's NFL career. Brittany has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, and she recently shared a clip of her stunning Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot in Belize.

While followers flocked to cheer Brittany, her mother-in-law, Randi Mahomes, was quick to hype her.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi commented on Brittany Mahomes' SI Swimsuit shoot

In awe of her daughter-in-law, Randi wrote:

"Holy moly that rocks!!!! Go girl".

Brittany Mahomes, who is doing her first-ever collaboration with SI Swimsuit, said:

“Hey guys, this is Brittany Mahomes here and I am in Belize shooting my rookie season with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” she's heard saying in the announcement.

The caption highlighted Brittany's soccer career and ownership of the NWSL's Kansas City Current.

"Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide," the caption of the post read.

Randi Mahomes, who is equally active on social media, is present at most Chiefs games, also hanging out with Brittany and her grandchildren Bronze and Sterling.

Patrick Mahomes mother recapped Chiefs' AFC win in emotional video

Earlier this month, Randi dedicated a short reel on Instagram to her son and the Chiefs.

Capturing countless special moments on camera, Randi praised her son's efforts, beyond proud to be cheering him on during another Super Bowl. Stating that she was proud of her son, Randi wrote:

"Reliving these special moments... can’t wait for our family to be in Vegas next week! So so proud ❤️".

Chiefs heiresses Gracie and Ava Hunt, along with Jackson and Brittany Mahomes, also commented on the video.

Are Patrick Mahomes' parents still married to each other?

Together for a couple of years, Randi and Patrick Mahomes Sr. split up in 2006. It was an amicable divorce, with the two being in touch even today.

The former couple is often seen at games together, last meeting up while at the Chiefs AFC title win against the Baltimore Ravens.