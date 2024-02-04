Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, is more than proud of her son and his achievements.

Always there to support the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Randi has made sure to hype up her son and the Chiefs ahead of the Super Bowl. The whole family has stepped up their game, cheering the team on through social media.

On Saturday, Randi posted a video on Instagram a week before the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. The short reel was a collage of all the special moments at the AFC championship game, where the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10.

"Reliving these special moments... can’t wait for our family to be in Vegas next week! So so proud ❤️," Randi wrote in the caption.

The short showed her posing with multiple people at the game, even adding a family portrait at the end. Adding words to the video, she wrote:

"I am in so awe of you son. Continue living your dreams. I love you. Reliving the AFC Championship win."

Jackson Mahomes and other comments on Patrick Mahomes' mother's post

Chiefs heiresses Gracie and Ava Hunt, along with Jackson and Brittany Mahomes, also commented on the video.

"Love you Momma," Jackson wrote.

Shortly after the AFC win, Randi Mahomes shared another selfie, taking a trip down memory lane as she celebrated Mahomes and the win:

"I can literally say I can’t remember a time you didn’t have a ball in your hand or something you wanted to play catch with. Easter egg, gum ball, or even socks. I’m super proud of you and I admire your hard work and dedication. I love you and so proud. Enjoy every moment, son."

Patrick Mahomes' mother enjoyed the AFC game with Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift

Along with the Mahomes family, Taylor Swift was also present at the Chiefs' AFC game.

Dating tight end Travis Kelce for months, Swift has been a common fixture at Chiefs games since September. Naturally, the pop singer is now well acquainted with the Mahomes.

Taylor Swift was spotted posing with Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson, wife Brittany, mother Randi and sister Mia Randall. Everyone was excited as the Chiefs booked their Super Bowl spot.

Of course, Swift has forged a close friendship with Brittany Mahomes over the past months. The two arrive at games together, staying in one VIP suite alongside their friends and family.

While Swift's attendance at the big game is unconfirmed, one can certainly expect a large-scale setup.