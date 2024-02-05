Are Patrick Mahomes' parents still married? Inside Chiefs QB's family dynamics

Due to Patrick Mahomes' skill and ability on the field, he has swiftly emerged as the NFL's face. The Kansas City Chiefs star was raised by Randi Martin, a committed homemaker and Patrick Mahomes Sr., a former MLB pitcher.

Mahomes Sr. and Randi welcomed Mahomes Jr. in September of 1995, while the father was still a pitcher for the Minnesota Twins. Years later, the couple would welcome another son, Jackson.

Mahomes and Randi separated in 2006, even though they were both committed to raising their two sons. They reportedly parted ways amicably, and they are still friends and stay in touch to this day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In addition to attending games, Patrick Mahomes Sr. and his ex-wife, Randi Martin, are frequent supporters of their QB son at other NFL events.

Mahomes Sr. and Randi are also the proud grandparents of Mahomes' two children. On February 20, 2021, Patrick and his partner Brittany Matthews Mahomes had their first child, a daughter named Sterling Skye, and on November 28, 2022, they had their second child, a son named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III.

This Sunday, February 11, is Super Bowl LVIII, and Mahomes and his teammates are getting ready to play the San Francisco 49ers. The quarterback's parents will likely be present in the stands to cheer for him.

Expand Tweet

Does Patrick Mahomes have half-siblings?

Patrick Mahomes Sr. married Randi Martin in the 1990s, but the pair separated in 2006. Randi has a daughter, Mia, from another relationship. This means that Mia, born on July 12, 2011, is Patrick's half-sister.

Mia is also a prodigious athlete who plays basketball, volleyball, football, and tennis.

The quarterback for the Chiefs has three half-siblings on his father's side as well, according to Sporting News. Mahomes' paternal half-sister is Zoe Mahomes; his paternal half-brothers are Grant and Avery Mahomes. Zoe, who was born in 2015, plays basketball and soccer.