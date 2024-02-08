"Her BFF Taylor Swift would never": NFL fans react to Brittany Mahomes' brand new SI Swimsuit photoshoot in Belize

Brittany Mahomes has continued to grow her brand over the last few years. Starting out as a fitness trainer, Brittany is also a wife to Patrick Mahomes, an entrepreneur, an influencer and a mother of two.

As her portfolio continues to increase, Brittany Mahomes recently starred in a stunning Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot in Belize.

However, increasing trolls and haters have followed Brittany throughout her career. A few users weren't happy with Brittany's new shoot and were quick to comment online.

Taylor Swift, who has forged a close friendship with Brittany over the past few months, was mentioned by some users. Apparently, they believed Brittany had received this opportunity because of Taylor, who herself wouldn't be posing for SI.

The conversation continued:

One user made sure to mention Jared Goff's fiancee Christen Harper, who is well-known as an SI model:

"Christen Harper (Jared Goffs fiancé) did it better. although she is a model before JG".

This cover shoot will mark Brittany Mahomes' SI Swimsuit debut, putting her in the spotlight alongside models like Harper and Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

Brittany Mahomes' SI Swimsuit cover aims to inspire and empower women all over the world

In collaboration with Belize Travel, Brittany's swimsuit is bound to open more doors for the team owner and businesswomen. With over 1.8 million followers on IG, Brittany continues to focus on her own growth while also supporting his husband and family.

Capturing a few behind-the-scenes moments from the SI shoot, Brittany opened the video with an introduction:

“Hey guys, this is Brittany Mahomes here and I am in Belize shooting my rookie season with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit."

"The entrepreneur and mom of two will be featured alongside our roster of women who empower, inspire and use their platforms to be both seen and heard," the caption reads.

"Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide."

Along with her investments and businesses, Brittany also owns a part of the KC Current.