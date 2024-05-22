LeBron James wittily shades NBA media for riding Bronny James' "coattail" after his early playoffs exit

LeBron James let the NBA media know he's aware of the attention they've sprayed on his son, Bronny James, a draft combine participant. James exited the playoffs early, so the attention has turned to narratives regarding his future and how it could relate to Bronny's draft prospects.

The LA Lakers star cheekily called out the media during an appearance on his podcast, "Mind The Game," co-hosted with JJ Redick, saying:

"I think they said since your dad's not in the playoffs no more, you know what, we're gonna ride your coattail, Bronny James."

James jokingly cited skipping interviews after his appearance courtside during the Celtics-Cavaliers Game 4 in Cleveland has given the media more reason to use Bronny to keep the show going.

"We can't get your dad to say anything right now, he declined an interview at the Cavs' game ... So we're gonna use your son."

James talks about Bronny and the NBA media narratives at 11:32 minute mark.

LeBron James has been in those conversations surrounding Bronny James amid his draft combine appearance, as rumors suggest the father-son duo could land on the same team. It could be the Lakers or another contender, who would primarily want James to sign with them in the offseason as a potential unrestricted free agent.

James, 39, has a player option worth $51.4 million with the Lakers this offseason. His son Bronny is considered the luring chip to acquire the four-time MVP since the latter said his goal was to play with his son in the NBA before retirement.

Kendrick Perkins fires away at attention given to LeBron James' son Bronny James

While the NBA media has focused heavily on Bronny James and his league prospects, LeBron James' former teammate, Kendrick Perkins, vehemently spoke about ending the chatter. During a recent ESPN appearance, he called out his co-panelists on the issue, saying:

"Let me say this — we have to stop. We have to stop as the media and everyone else shining the light on Bronny because it’s other players that deserve our attention, right? The lottery guys.

"The guys that are actually gonna get drafted in the first round. We’re talking about a guy, a young man that’s possibly gonna go late second-round or not getting drafted at all."

Meanwhile, Ramona Shelburne and Chiney Ogwumike argued that talking about Bronny James' comments and conduct was a legitimate storyline because he is LeBron James' son. However, Perkins countered that it's something never done before for other NBA legends' sons like Scottie Pippen, whose son went undrafted in 2022.

Bronny is entering the draft with similar projections after an underwhelming debut season at USC. He remains undecided on continuing college or entering the league as he also entered the transfer portal and hasn't given up his college eligibility.