"We're not satisfied” - Purdue star Zach Edey drops bold statement ahead of Elite Eight showdown against Tennessee

Purdue's Zach Edey is playing the Tennessee Volunteers in the Elite Eight on Sunday, and he didn't mince words about his team's aspirations.

"This has been the tournament that we have been hyper-focused for all year," Edey said. "Obviously, we're not satisfied with making it to the Elite Eight. We wanna keep pushing.

“We know what we have on this roster, what we have in this team, and we know we can accomplish really big things. So, we just want to keep pushing and not get too caught up."

With 27 double-doubles, Edey's dominance on the court can’t be taken lightly by the Vols. In a 71-67 win over Tennessee in November, Edey had 23 points and 10 rebounds despite foul troubles.

Facing Tennessee in the Elite Eight is no small feat. Zach Edey understands the challenge ahead and the intensity required as both teams eye a spot in the Final Four.

Gonzaga HC sings Zach Edey praises

Before Gonzaga lost 80-68 to Purdue in the Sweet 16 on Friday, Gonzaga coach Mark Few took a moment to laud Zach Edey. On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Few said he was awestruck by Edey's skills, praising his multifaceted skills and efficiency.

“We played them last year ... in Portland (an 84-66 loss) and then in Maui back in November (a 73-63 loss). In 25 years I've been a head coach here, I've never dealt with a player or an entity like him.”

Standing tall at 7 feet, 4 inches tall, Edey has made his presence felt, averaging 24.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season, earning Big Ten Player of the Year for the second straight season. Edey was also the consensus national player of the year last season.

Despite low opinions among NBA scouts and executives about his pro prospects, Edey's dominance in the paint and solid free-throw shooting have drawn attention.

While some anticipate Edey as a potential mid- to late first-round NBA draft pick, others see him as a dependable backup, raising questions about his defensive capabilities. Mock drafts project Edey as a late first-round to early second-round selection.

