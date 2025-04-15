"We sacrificed Luka for Paige": Fans left perplexed as Geno Auriemma jokes about Paige Bueckers before genuine advice to Dallas

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers joined an elite list of women's basketball names after the 2024-25 season. On Monday, she was selected as the No. 1 overall pick of this year's WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.

It was a great sight for Huskies coach Geno Auriemma, as another of his program products became the star of the show in the annual draft. But he took time to joke around with the city of Dallas, still reeling with the misfortunes the Dallas Mavericks have been experiecing, following the arrival of a new star in Bueckers during his interview.

"Pretend that everything is okay," Auriemma said.

College basketball fans were left perplexed regarding Auriemma's statement as he joked about the blockbuster trade earlier in the year that sent former Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers.

"We sacrificed Luka for Paige," one fan claimed.

Fan reaction

"Seems like the whole team got sacrificed for her," another said alluding to the Dallas Mavericks' slew of injuries.

Fan reaction

"She's going to be traded to the Sparks soon per Nico (Harrison)," another user shared mentioning Mavericks GM Nico Harrison.

Fan reaction

"Close enough. Welcome back, Luka," a fan wrote with a fire emoji.

Fan reaction

Other fans welcomed the arrival of the budding star from Auriemma's program in Dallas and the WNBA with open arms.

"Let's remember, these are young athletes beginning careers as a professional basketball player. Give them space and time to evolve into best versions of themselves," one said.

Fan reaction

"Amen! She'll spend more time in that gym than you will," another posted with emojis.

Fan reaction

"Would be hilarious if Dallas WNBA Tickets end up costing more than certain Mavs games," one joked.

Fan reaction

In her final year of collegiate hoops, Paige Bueckers top-scored for the Huskies with 19.9 points, to go along with 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Geno Auriemma offers advice to Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes on coaching Paige Bueckers

In his broadcast interview, Geno Auriemma turned serious and gave some genuine advice to Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes on how to handle Paige Bueckers, given that he had coached her throughout her collegiate tenure.

"Be ready for her to challenge you, and you should challenge her. She's going to be a risk taker, and you're going to have to live with some of the risks because most times, they actually pay off. And, at the end of the day, just keep in mind, she wants to win as much as you do, and she'll spend more time in the gym than you do. So, it's a home run for the both of them," Auriemma said.

Paige Bueckers will be one of the faces of the Wings in the upcoming WNBA season after wrapping up her stellar college basketball career averaging 19.8 markers, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the UConn Huskies.

