“We will never be over it” - Miami basketball’s Cavinder twins have ecstatic reaction to SI swimsuit runaway show

The Cavinder Twins shared their excitement about the SI Swimsuit runway show by posting a story on Instagram. The Miami basketball stars had been preparing for the day for the last few days and it finally happened. Haley and Hanna Cavinder had an ecstatic reaction while sharing a snap from the show.

The twins are returning to basketball after trying their hands on other projects for a year. They have decided to play for the Miami Hurricanes in their final year of eligibility in the 2024-25 season. But before that begins, the social media influencers fulfilled what they say was a lifelong dream.

Here is the snap shared by the Miami basketball’s Cavinder Twins from the SI Swimsuit runway show on Saturday night.

“WE WILL NEVER BE OVER IT,” the sisters wrote in their Instagram story.

The Cavinder Twin's reaction to their SI Swimsuit show participation.

Apart from Hanna and Haley Cavinder, some other big names that took part in the show at South Beach were Alix Earle, Camille Kostek and Jilly Anais, among others. The Cavinder Twins also hung out with several participants and even shared a clip of them getting ready for the show backstage. The basketball stars then walked the runway with several other participants.

The sisters enjoy a big social media following across platforms, with over 329,000 followers on Instagram alone. They have created a big brand for themselves that allows them to branch out away from sports if they want.

The Cavinder Twins on positions they would play if they were football players

While the Cavinder Twins have earned their name playing basketball, it would be interesting to think about a scenario where they played football instead. That is exactly where the conversation went in their recent interview with Overtime’s George Macintyre. Haley and Hanna revealed the positions they would have played on the football field along with the college they would have played for.

“Quarterback absolutely,” Hanna said while Haley chose to be a wide receiver.

As far as the college football program they would have joined, both of them named the University of Miami in unison. Macintyre had a little fun with them referring to their transfer portal activities but it was all in jest.

