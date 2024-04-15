"Welcome home": College hoops world welcomes Kylan Boswell after announcing his commitment to Illinois for 2024 season

Kylan Boswell, a former University of Arizona point guard, has committed to play for Illinois, his hometown school, in the 2024 season. Boswell, who played high school ball in Arizona and California before joining the Wildcats for two years, is returning to the Midwest.

Fans eagerly anticipate Boswell's arrival in Illinois

"Welcome home, you're gonna be great."

"Good luck Boz, we are all rooting for your success. Once a wildcat always a wildcat," another fan welcomes Boswell

"Welcome to the Illini famILLy! Can’t wait to cheer you on!," another fan quipped

Other fans expressed excitement upon his return.

"Wish you best of luck. One my favorite players the last 2 years. #beardown," another fan expressed

Boswell is 6 feet 2 inches tall and has an amazing track record with the Wildcats, having started all but one game last season.

He averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 assists per game, with shooting percentages of 39.6 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from behind the arc. During his two seasons at UA, he shot 38.2 percent from three-point range.

Reflecting on the 2023–24 season, Boswell described it as a "roller coaster." The team performed admirably when he scored 10 or more points, boasting a 19-1 record in such instances.

Kylan Boswell had a strong NCAA Tourname­nt first-round game, scoring a career-high 20 points against Long Beach State. However, he struggled in the next two games. Boswell scored only five combined points versus Dayton and Clemson.

A four-star recruit in 2022, Kylan Boswell reclassified from 2023 to play at Arizona at age 17. He became the first of six Arizona playe­rs to announce his transfer destination after entering the portal.

Kylan Boswell's exciting journey to excellence

Kylan Boswell was born to parents Brandon and Ashley in Champaign, Illinois. Eventually, he relocated to California for his high school years. Initially, Kylan attended Centennial High School in Corona, where his basketball skills led the team to win a CIF Southe­rn Section title.

However, for his junior year, he transferred to AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona. At AZ Compass Prep, Boswell continued to excel at basketball. He helped the Dragons secure a spot in the prestigious GEICO Nationals tourname­nt held in Fort Myers, Florida.

His skills on the court impressed selectors. This earned him a spot on the U16 team for a championship in 2021. Boswell's guidance helped the US team win every game and get the gold medal.

His stats averaged 9.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per match. In June 2023, he made the roster for the Under-19 World Cup. Though Brazil scored 11 points and had 5 steals in the semifinal, the USA lost to France.