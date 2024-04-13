Arizona Coyotes players informed relocation to Salt Lake City is real: Report

Breaking news: The Arizona Coyotes are heading to Salt Lake City, according to multiple reports.

Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong spoke with players before tonight’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. Earlier speculation had been that Armstrong would let players know about upcoming plans.

Now, the speculation has been unofficially confirmed.

Insider Craig Morgan reported:

"Per multiple sources, the Coyotes have been informed that the relocation to Salt Lake City is real."

Morgan would also add:

"It could actually be announced on April 17th; the date of the Coyotes’ final game at home vs. Edmonton."

In a now-deleted tweet, Canadian sports journalist Elliotte Friedman said,

"There is word tonight the Arizona Coyotes players were informed in a meeting they are going to Utah."

Furthermore, as per Friedman, plans for the relocation are kicking into high gear:

"Players and staff may be headed to Salt Lake City right after Wednesday’s game to check out the facilities and the city."

The information essentially puts an end to months of speculation regarding the Coyotes’ future. With talks about a new arena stalled, the NHL hoped that a land auction set for June would buy the Arizona Coyotes more time in the desert.

With the move to Salt Lake City all but officially announced, the Arizona Coyotes will join the Colorado Rockies, Hartford Whalers, and California Golden Seals as some of the league’s franchises that failed to make it.

Hopefully, the new Salt Lake City team will gain traction in its new home, finding success where the Coyotes failed.

The Arizona Coyotes’ New Home: The Delta Center

The major sticking point leading to the Coyotes’ relocation is the lack of a new arena. Plans to build a new one in Arizona cities such as Glendale and Tempe failed over the last decade.

This situation caused the Coyotes to play out of Mullett Arena, a 5,000-seat building located on the campus of Arizona State University.

With the move to Salt Lake City, the rebranded Arizona Coyotes will play at the Delta Center, home of the NBA’s Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, Ryan Smith, the new team owner, plans to build a new arena in downtown Salt Lake City as part of the city’s revitalization.

Earlier this year, the Utah State Legislature passed a bill that would allot $1 billion in taxpayer revenue for the new Salt Lake City entertainment district, per the Salt Lake Tribune.

Salt Lake City and the State of Utah seemed determined to land an NHL franchise, particularly after failed attempts during expansion. Salt Lake City lost a bid in the last round of expansion, as the league’s latest franchise went to Seattle.

Meanwhile, the entire hockey world holds its collective breath until an official announcement is made. The Coyotes have about a week left to make their farewell tour.