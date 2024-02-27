After becoming the NCAA women's all-time top scorer, Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark is chasing more records. In addition to pursuing Pete Maravich's Division I record of 3,667 points, she is closing in on Kansas legend Lynette Woodard's unofficial Division I career scoring record for women.

On Sunday, Woodard was asked during an ESPN2 broadcast what she would say to Clark when the Iowa star breaks her record.

“Hey, congratulations. Welcome to the party,” Woodard said with a smile.

During her Kansas career from 1977-81, Woodard amassed an incredible 3,649 career points. However, the NCAA does not officially recognize Woodard's record because her career came when the AIAW governed women's college sports.

Woodard was also asked about the NCAA not recognizing her scoring record.

“Well, it’s not so much what I want the people to know, I want NCAA governing body to know that they should respect the players, they should respect the history, include us and our accomplishments. You know, this is the era of diversity, equity and inclusion. They should include us. We deserve it,” she said.

On Sunday, Clark recorded her 16th career triple-double (24 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists) in a 101-85 win over Illinois. That performance brought her career total to 3,617 points.

Caitlin Clark can have a historic night against Minnesota

When Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday, the phenomenal guard will have a chance at history.

Clark, averaging a remarkable 32.1 points per game this season, sits just 33 points shy of Lynette Woodard's unofficial NCAA career scoring record in women's basketball.

Clark also has a shot at breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA Division I career scoring mark. With two regular season games left before March Madness, Clark needs 51 points to surpass Maravich.

Given her prolific scoring ability that has shattered expectations, Clark could further cement her name in the record books before the regular season ends.