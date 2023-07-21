What is the Big 12 conference scheduling matrix for the 2023-24 season? Women's basketball matchups, playing formats, and more

The Big 12 announced next season's scheduling matrix and scheduling. The teams will face five other basketball programs twice and the rest of the eight conference opponents once to make for a total of 18 games each.

There were several aspects considered when choosing the various opponents facing each other. Some of these include a survey poll of coaches to find the absolute right balance of games, geographical locations, historical matchup results and travel distances.

The full schedule will be released at a later date.

The Big 12 women's basketball games are as follows:

Baylor

Home-and-away: Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas, West Virginia

Home-only: UCF, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech

Away-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Oklahoma

BYU

Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU

Home-only: Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: UCF, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas

UCF

Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Home-only: BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas

Away-only: Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech

Cincinnati

Home-and-away: BYU, UCF, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU

Away-only: Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas

Houston

Home-and-away: Baylor, BYU, UCF, TCU, Texas Tech

Home-only: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas

Away-only: Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Iowa State

Home-and-away: BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Home-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, TCU

Away-only: UCF, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech

Kansas

Home-and-away: Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma

Home-only: Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Away-only: UCF, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech

Kansas State

Home-and-away: UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas

Home-only: BYU, Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, TCU, Texas Tech

Oklahoma

Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas

Home-only: Baylor, UCF, TCU, Texas Tech

Away-only: BYU, Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia

Oklahoma State

Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech

Home-only: BYU, Houston, Texas, West Virginia

Away-only: Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU

TCU

Home-and-away: BYU, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: UCF, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State

Away-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Oklahoma

Texas

Home-and-away: Baylor, Oklahoma, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech

Home-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas

Away-only: UCF, Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Texas Tech

Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU

Home-only: UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State

Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma, West Virginia

West Virginia

Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU

Home-only: Houston, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech

Away-only: BYU, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State

The Big 12 revolution

The Big 12 is entering next season with four new members; independent Brigham Young University, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference.

The AAC programs negotiated a higher exit fee than the $10 million stipulated to join the Big 12.

The Big 12 also lost two key members to the Southeastern Conference: the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners. The two programs will depart for their new conference on July 1, 2024.

The Big 12 scheduling matrix will definitely change next season with the planned departures and further expansion speculation.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence