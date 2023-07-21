What is the Big 12 conference scheduling matrix for the 2023-24 season? Women's basketball matchups, playing formats, and more

The Big 12 announced next season's scheduling matrix and scheduling. The teams will face five other basketball programs twice and the rest of the eight conference opponents once to make for a total of 18 games each.
There were several aspects considered when choosing the various opponents facing each other. Some of these include a survey poll of coaches to find the absolute right balance of games, geographical locations, historical matchup results and travel distances.
The full schedule will be released at a later date.
The Big 12 women's basketball games are as follows:
Baylor
Home-and-away: Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas, West Virginia
Home-only: UCF, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech
Away-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Oklahoma
BYU
Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU
Home-only: Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Away-only: UCF, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas
UCF
Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Home-only: BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas
Away-only: Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech
Cincinnati
Home-and-away: BYU, UCF, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Home-only: Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU
Away-only: Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas
Houston
Home-and-away: Baylor, BYU, UCF, TCU, Texas Tech
Home-only: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas
Away-only: Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Iowa State
Home-and-away: BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Home-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, TCU
Away-only: UCF, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech
Kansas
Home-and-away: Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma
Home-only: Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Away-only: UCF, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech
Kansas State
Home-and-away: UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas
Home-only: BYU, Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Away-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, TCU, Texas Tech
Oklahoma
Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas
Home-only: Baylor, UCF, TCU, Texas Tech
Away-only: BYU, Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia
Oklahoma State
Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech
Home-only: BYU, Houston, Texas, West Virginia
Away-only: Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU
TCU
Home-and-away: BYU, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Home-only: UCF, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State
Away-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Oklahoma
Texas
Home-and-away: Baylor, Oklahoma, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech
Home-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas
Away-only: UCF, Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Texas Tech
Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU
Home-only: UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State
Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma, West Virginia
West Virginia
Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU
Home-only: Houston, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech
Away-only: BYU, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State
The Big 12 revolution
The Big 12 is entering next season with four new members; independent Brigham Young University, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference.
The AAC programs negotiated a higher exit fee than the $10 million stipulated to join the Big 12.
The Big 12 also lost two key members to the Southeastern Conference: the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners. The two programs will depart for their new conference on July 1, 2024.
The Big 12 scheduling matrix will definitely change next season with the planned departures and further expansion speculation.
