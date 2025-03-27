"What college did LeBron James go to?": Fans react as Lakers legend admits hating Coach K's Duke

When LeBron James was making his way through high school, Mike 'Coach K' Krzyzewski was doing wonders with Duke. The Blue Devils won three national championships under Krzyzewski by the time James graduated from high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was not a fan of Duke and developed a strong dislike for the college. On Wednesday, during "The Pat McAfee Show," James revealed why he hated the Blue Devils and how he eventually got over it.

"I hated Duke when I was growing up," James said. "Then when I got a little older and I started matching up with Coach K, I played for him with Team USA, I was like, 'OK, I see why he’s great.'

"I see why I hated JJ Redick. I see why I hated Shane Battier, and then Shane came over to us at Miami and helped us win a championship. I was like, I see it. They’re like the greatest guys-slash-d***heads you’ll ever meet."

Redick, a Duke standout whom James admitted to hating, was appointed the Lakers' head coach in 2024.

James' revelation of his animosity towards Duke surprised a lot of college basketball fans. Here are some of the comments on an Instagram post of the interview shared by SportsCenter:

"What college did Lebron go to?" one fan asked.

"that's not why he hates Duke players," another fan commented.

"Didn’t he want to play for Duke if he went to college cause of coach," a user wrote.

"Who cares, you didn’t even hoop in college," one fan added.

"Lebron just repeats himself again and again, it’s so hard to listen to," a fan said.

"You can tell Bron low-key wishes he went to college," one more stated.

Fans commented on Instagram (@sportscenternext/IG)

James skipped college and went straight to the NBA after being the top pick in the 2003 draft.

LeBron James had a dream about playing for Coach K's Duke

In November last year, LeBron James surprised many when he tweeted about a dream where he was playing for legendary Coach K at Duke.

"Just woke up from having a dream I was playing for Duke for Coach K inside Cameron Indoor Stadium! It was INSANE in there. Told Coach K it was an honor to suit up for him," James wrote.

Although the four-time NBA champion could not play for Krzyzewski in college, he did play for him on the U.S. national team during the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, winning gold medals in both tournaments.

