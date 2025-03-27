Patrick Mahomes rallies behind LeBron James in cryptic tweet amid Stephen A. Smith beef

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed his support to basketball superstar LeBron James.

A tweet made on Wednesday had a cryptic message with just a crown emoji, but the reference to LeBron was clear.

The LA Lakers forward was responsible for the game-winning shot against the Indiana Pacers. With less than a second to go, he tipped a rebound ball to score a basket, sealing a 120-119 win for the Lakers, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Mahomes' tweet praised LeBron as the basketball superstar addressed a moment with ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith. Smith had made controversial remarks about LeBron's son, Bronny James, and the Lakers forward replied on Wednesday, on the Pat McAfee's show:

“Never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport, criticize players about what they do on the court. That is your job to criticize or to be in a position where, OK, if a guy is not performing, that is all part of the game. That’s all part of the game. But when you take it and get personal with it, it’s my job to not only protect my damn household, but protect the players.”

