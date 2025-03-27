  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes rallies behind LeBron James in cryptic tweet amid Stephen A. Smith beef

Patrick Mahomes rallies behind LeBron James in cryptic tweet amid Stephen A. Smith beef

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Mar 27, 2025 02:44 GMT
Patrick Mahomes praised LeBron James after his game-winning shot
Patrick Mahomes praised LeBron James after his game-winning shot

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed his support to basketball superstar LeBron James.

Ad

A tweet made on Wednesday had a cryptic message with just a crown emoji, but the reference to LeBron was clear.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The LA Lakers forward was responsible for the game-winning shot against the Indiana Pacers. With less than a second to go, he tipped a rebound ball to score a basket, sealing a 120-119 win for the Lakers, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mahomes' tweet praised LeBron as the basketball superstar addressed a moment with ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith. Smith had made controversial remarks about LeBron's son, Bronny James, and the Lakers forward replied on Wednesday, on the Pat McAfee's show:

“Never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport, criticize players about what they do on the court. That is your job to criticize or to be in a position where, OK, if a guy is not performing, that is all part of the game. That’s all part of the game. But when you take it and get personal with it, it’s my job to not only protect my damn household, but protect the players.”

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी