"What an idiot": Fans left baffled as $8,000,000 MLB star Michael Harris makes March Madness bracket prediction

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris shared his March Madness bracket predictions on social media, which saw him selecting Texas Tech to win the entire NCAA Tournament.

On Wednesday, the March Madness Twitter account posted a picture of Harris' complete bracket, which had Texas Tech, the three-seed in the West region, defeat top-seed Florida in the Elite Eight, Auburn in the Final Four and the Georgia Bulldogs in the championship game.

Here's a look at Michael Harris' full bracket:

The MLB star, who signed a lucrative $72 million contract extension with the Braves with a base salary of $8 million this year, per Spotrac, was mocked by basketball fans for his unexpected bracket picks.

"What an idiot," one fan wrote.

"Michael DOES NOT know ball," a user commented.

"Unfortunately this bracket is already busted when he picked San Diego State to beat UNC🙃🙃," another added.

"Might be worst picks I ever seen," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions:

"I love my guy Money Mike but this ain’t it," a user tweeted.

"Georgia ain’t making it that far, bruh," one comment read.

"He never even made it to campus. Yet he still picks Tech every year. He is a Red Raider," one more chimed in.

Harris committed to Texas Tech before being drafted in the third round by the Braves in 2019. He then chose to forgo his college career to sign with Atlanta.

March Madness schedule date, live coverage and more

The 2025 NCAA March Madness Tournament began on Tuesday, with the First Four matchups. Alabama State, North Carolina, Mount St. Mary's and Xavier have advanced to the Round of 64.

The first-round games will be played on Thursday and Friday. Duke, Auburn, Florida and Houston are the No. 1 seeds this year.

The second-round games are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. After a five-day break, the Sweet 16 will tip off on March 28 and the Elite Eight will be played on March 30. The Final Four will take place on April 5 and the national championship game is scheduled for 8:50 p.m. ET on April 7.

Where to watch

All 67 games will be broadcast nationally across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. Besides, streaming is available on Paramount+, March Madness live app and Max.

