Michael Harris II playfully fires back after Athletics' Lawrence Butler claims he is faster than former ROTY winner

Michael Harris II has emerged as an incredibly value outfielder for the Atlanta Braves. After being selected in the 3rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft, the 24-year-old has been a solid contributor across the board for the club thanks to his combination of power and speed.

The young outfielder, who was named the National League Rookie of the Year back in 2022, has been a welcome addition next to some of the Atlanta's top stars such as Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson. Despite having 50 stolen bases in his MLB career, there is a fellow MLB outfielder who has a bit of doubt over Michael Harris II's speed.

In an interview with the Baseball is Dead Podcast, Lawrence Butler of the Athletics claimed that Michael Harris II is not actually as fast as some people make him out to be. Butler, who just signed a seven-year, $65 million extension with the Athletics, took aim at Harris II, playfully taking shots at the Braves star.

"Let me just cut you off there. Michael Harris is not fast. He's actually fat now. If y'all ain't seen him in a minute, he's big. I see him every day, he's getting bigger every year. The Braves need to put in some sort of conditioning program... Mike looking a litte big, you need to slow down on them donuts," Butler said during the interview.

The pair of star outfielders have a long-running bond that extends beyond Major League Baseball. The pair grew up in the Atlanta area, representing their respective high schools for surpremacy.

Thanks to this friendship, it's clear that the trash-talk from Butler comes without malice. Of course, however, Michael Harris II fired back at the Athletics star on social media.

"Aye dont let him talk this crazy.. yall should hear how many times he ask for a water break during workouts and he know he cant out run me. And he cant catch routine flyballs in the gap. Idek like donuts enough" - Harris II wrote back on social media.

Michael Harris II and Lawrence Butler will be able to put their speed to the test this season

It's clear that both players possess enough speed to rack up a number of stolen bases, howeverm they pair will have the opportunity to show-off against the other this upcoming summer. The Atlanta Braves will make their way to the West Coast this summer for a three-game series.

From July 8-10, the Braves will be hosted at the Athletics new stadium in Sacremento, California. Since this will be the only series that the two teams will play this season, it will be interesting to see if the two friends try to let their words do the talking on the basepaths. No matter what happens, given the personalities of both players, it will be must-watch television.

