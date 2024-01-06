Sophomore guard Pop Isaacs of the Texas Tech Red Raiders is under some serious heat.

It's reported that he's in a civil lawsuit where he's being accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in November. There are a lot of details to discuss, as the family of the girl has filed a civil lawsuit against him.

What do we know at this point, and what will the Texas Tech athletic department decide to do with Isaacs as things continue to develop?

What did Pop Isaacs do?

Pop Isaacs has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor during a November trip to the Bahamas with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The lawsuit was filed in Lubbock County in Texas by the parents of the girl who has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Isaacs.

During the alleged incident, the girl was 17 at the time, and the suit states that she was intoxicated during their meeting and could not give consent. It's important to note that the Bahamas' age of consent is 16, but that doesn't matter if alcohol is involved.

The lawsuit alleges that a Texas Tech booster bought alcoholic beverages for Isaacs and a teammate. The two players were in a room with two girls, aged 16 and 17. Isaacs reportedly went into another room with the 17-year-old girl, and she was sexually assaulted after she attempted to "fight him off".

The lawsuit also says tht Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland was contacted by the plaintiff, and he reported it to the athletic director and other university officials.

Will Pop Isaacs get suspended?

Texas Tech issued a statement on Friday night where they indicated that Pop Isaacs will not receive any form of punishment, as there's no reason to do so.

"Upon learning of the allegations, the matter was immediately and properly reported to the University's Title IX Office. The Title X Office and its process are external to and independent from TTU Athletics. The Title IX Office's investigation into the allegations promptly commenced.

"Athletics reach out to the Title IX Office on two occassions and were informed both times that based upon the information, Pop Isaacs remains in good standing, and there is no reason to withhold him from University activities, including basketball competition."

Regardless of what allegedly happened, it seems Texas Tech is ready to move on from the incident.

It will be interesting to see the details that surround the civil court case between Isaacs and the girl, but the Red Raiders are not going to issue a suspension at this time.

The Title IX office will also continue the follow the process, regardless of the civil lawsuit that's taking place.

