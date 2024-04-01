What was Raegan Beers’ foul? Looking at controversial call made against Oregon State forward in Elite Eight showdown

The Oregon State Beavers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are engaged in an Elite Eight matchup, and every foul is going to be magnified. However, with less than a minute remaining in the first half, there was a controversial foul call that could change the complexion of the game.

As Oregon State sophomore guard Raegan Beers fought for position underneath the basket for a rebound, she was called for her third foul of the game. The call is significant as she is only two fouls away from being out of the game.

Expand Tweet

Raegan Beers had posted 13 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block up to that point. With the game being 37-33 at halftime, it will be interesting to see if the referees call the game differently in the second half.

The game has a lot on the line and the Oregon State Beavers are trying to step up and hand the South Carolina Gamecocks their first loss.

Also read: What happened to Aneesah Morrow? LSU star leaves the court in tears after hit from UCLA's Lisa Sontag

How does the Raegan Beers foul affect the outcome of the Oregon State vs. South Carolina game?

The foul called on Raegan Beer plays a significant role in how the remainder of the game between the Oregon State Beavers and the South Carolina Gamecocks game is going to go. It is clear from social media that many people were unhappy with the call.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The referees calling that third foul in the first half means that the rotations for Oregon State are going to be altered. Raegan Beers is going to have to play at a conservative level as the team cannot afford to lose her.

That also means South Carolina is going to attack her and force the referees to blow the whistle. Whichever way this game goes, this will continue to be a major talking point.

Also read: Who are Talia von Oelhoffen's parents, Tondi Redden and Kimo von Oelhoffen? All we know about Oregon State guard's personal life