When does Caitlin Clark play next? How to watch Iowa vs Indiana women's basketball game today? TV channel, streaming options and more

Caitlin Clark looks to pull closer to breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA Division I record of 3,667 points as she leads the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes in a showdown against No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers.

The match has already started at the Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, and Peacock is exclusively broadcasting this encounter on live stream.

Clark looks to lead the Hawkeyes (23-3) to another victory against the Hoosiers, who are staking their 13-game home win streak.

How to Watch Iowa vs Indiana College Basketball:

Date: February 22

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Streaming: Peacock

Clark drops 49 in record-setting game vs Michigan

Needing just eight points to surpass Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's scoring record, the senior guard broke the mark with style. She finished with 49 points on 16 of 31 shooting from the field (9-of-18 from the 3-point line) and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. She also grabbed five rebounds and dished out 13 assists in 37 minutes of action.

Clark is now targeting Maravich's Division I scoring record as she is just 98 points away. The away game against Indiana will be one of her four chances to break the scoring legend's record.

After this game, Iowa will have three more scheduled matches this regular season. These are against Illinois (Feb. 25), Minnesota (Feb. 28) and No. 2 Ohio State.

Mackenzie Holmes #54 of the Indiana Hoosiers against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Caitlin Clark faces Indiana's scoring menace

The Iowa-Indiana showdown features another interesting sidelight. It's the battle of two of the league's top scorers.

As Clark leads the NCAA women's tournament in points per game, Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes ranks second.

The fifth-year forward averages 20.6 points per game and she is also chasing records. Holmes, who ranks third in Hoosier program history in total points (2,413) needs just 26 points to overtake Steve Alford in second place in the all-time list. Furthermore, she is just 201 points to break Calbert Cheaney's all-time scoring record of 2,613.

Indiana is one of the top squads in the Big Ten tournament. It is just 1.5 games behind conference-leading Ohio State.

Big Ten dogfight

Ohio State, Iowa and Indiana are in the thick of the fight for the Big Ten Conference title. Only one game separates the Buckeyes (22-3, 13-1 in Big Ten) and the Hawkeyes (23-3, 12-2 in Big Ten) while the Hoosiers are half a game back of Iowa.

The clash is important for Iowa and Indiana as it could affect the positions of both teams in the upcoming NCAA Tournament knockout stages and the conference championship.

Clark knows how pivotal the match is for the squad's chances and so as Holmes.