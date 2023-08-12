When is Cooper Flagg eligible for NBA Draft? Evaluating Maine star's NBA draft stock 

Cooper Flagg, the most hyped high school basketball player, recently updated his class. Flagg's name has been circulating all over the internet for the past few months. The 16-year-old has shown great potential and is already playing at an elite level. Cooper is a 6-foot-8 forward from Maine, currently playing for the Montverde Academy.

The high school basketball star wasn't well known until he attended the Nike EYBL Peach Jam event. Following his exceptional performance at the event, Cooper shined in the Curry Camp, as he caught the attention of national scouts, playing alongside the greatest shooter of all time.

Cooper Flagg was then reclassified to the class of 2024, making him eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg already has 11 D1 offers on the table, including the Blue Devils, Spartans, West Virginia, and more. He also made his unofficial visit to Duke earlier, and chances are, he might as well sign up to be a Blue Devil next year.

Cooper Flagg is the most hyped high school prospect

Now the No.1 prospect of the class of 2024, Flagg is ranked second in the ESPN Top 60. Looking at his game, Cooper is currently the best high school prospect in the country. As he is now reclassified, Cooper is making a strong case for being the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

In the Peach Jam, Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 blocks per game.

With all the hype that the teen has created in the past few months, there is no doubt that Flagg will be the most anticipated player to enter the NBA draft in less than two years. He is already expected to be the number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, though it will be interesting to see whether he can maintain this spot.