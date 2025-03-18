When Deion Sanders greeted daughter Shelomi Sanders with wholesome hug and kisses after first college game: “You gotta end it right”

The legendary football coach Deion Sanders shared a heartfelt moment with his daughter Shelomi Sanders after her first college basketball game. Sanders was sitting courtside with his sons to watch his daughter's collegiate debut against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the preseason WNIT.

Ad

When the guard hit her first bucket - a long corner two assisted by Laila Walker - Deion stood up and cheered with excitement in a 2022 YouTube video by "Reach The People Media." After the game, Sanders waited for the freshman outside the locker room and greeted her with a warm hug and kisses as he congratulated her for her achievement.

"It's okay, first game, new college," Shelomi said in the video (Timestamp:0:48).

Ad

Trending

"You did great, end it right, forget how you start, end it right ... it's your first game," Deion replied.

Ad

Shelomi Sanders, currently playing for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, began her college basketball career with the Jackson State Lady Tigers. She transferred to Colorado in the offseason as Deion Sanders landed the coaching gig with the Buffaloes.

However, the guard's time with the program was short-lived as she transferred again in the 2024 offseason.

Her decision stemmed from a lack of playing time at her previous schools. In her freshman and sophomore years, Shelomi Sanders participated in just seven contests, averaging less than two minutes per game.

Ad

While she saw just 4.0 minutes of action per matchup this season, she played a career-high 25 games. The guard is slowly carving a bigger role for herself with the Bulldogs.

Alabama A&M finished their season in the SWAC and qualified for the NIT. They face the Chattanooga Mocs in the opening round on Friday.

Deion Sanders and Shelomi Sanders briefly fell out after her transfer

After Shelomi Sanders entered the transfer portal last year, Deion Sanders publicly criticized her decision when asked about her move on the "DNVR Buffs" podcast in Apr. 2024.

Ad

"Which was stupid, you don't enter the portal - you get a team, you kinda get a team before you enter the portal," he said. "That's what I would advise a child. And I know, 'Well, it's illegal,' C'mon, everybody knows somebody that somebody..."

Expand Tweet

The father-daughter duo have gotten over these tensions since then. Deion Sanders actively shows his support for Shelomi's basketball endeavors, whether by posting about them on his socials or commenting on the guard's posts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here