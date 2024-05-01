When does ESPN’s 'Full Court Press' release? Details about the college basketball documentary explored.

After one of the craziest seasons of women's college basketball, the stories do not stop after the South Carolina Gamecocks cut down the nets last month. ESPN and Omaha Productions announced a four-part women's college basketball documentary, "Full Court Press," that brings the viewer behind the scenes and captures huge moments for three stars on three different programs.

The three collegiate athletes followed in the documentary are Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark, South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso and UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice. In the press release announcing the series last month, the documentary captures Clark's record-breaking scoring, Cardoso's game-winning 3-pointer to get to the SEC Tournament championship game and Rice being the first athlete to sign an NIL deal with Jordan Brand.

Director Kristen Lappas discussed the excitement of creating the four-part series and how it can help women's collegiate sports continue to grow.

"As someone who has grown up a devout fan of the women's game, I am thrilled that we are able to make this show at this pivotal moment in the history of the sport. To be able to pull back the curtain and document Caitlin Clark's historic season has been a privilege for our entire team.

"Each of our three players bring a unique set of storylines to the table, and we hope we're able to capture both the excitement and the complexities surrounding what it means to be an elite female basketball player in 2024." h/t ESPN Press Room

Below is a preview, showcasing some of the bigger moments that happened throughout the women's college basketball season.

When does ESPN's 'Full Court Press' release?

ESPN's "Full Court Press" is scheduled to premiere on May 11 and 12, and there are multiple ways to view the four-part series. You can watch the show on ABC or watch along via the ESPN+ app.

The first two episodes will air at 1 p.m. ET on May 11, while episodes three and four will air at 12:30 p.m. on May 12. The episodes will also be immediately available to stream on ESPN+ as well.