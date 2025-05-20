  • home icon
  "When I was 7 years old, I found out who my father was": Flau'jae Johnson gets 100% real about carrying forward her dad's legacy

“When I was 7 years old, I found out who my father was”: Flau'jae Johnson gets 100% real about carrying forward her dad’s legacy

By Joel Reyes
Modified May 20, 2025 04:10 GMT
JBL Fest 2024 - Source: Getty
Rapper Flau’jae Johnson performs at JBL FEST to celebrate the launch of the JBL PartyBox series on May 18, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Getty

Flau'jae Johnson is keeping her father's legacy alive through her music. She shared a heartwarming tribute on Instagram to Jason Johnson, known professionally as rapper "Camouflage," on his 22nd death anniversary.

Camouflage was killed in a gun violence incident in Savannah, Georgia, on May 19, 2003. He was walking with his toddler son when he was shot outside the recording studio of Pure Pain Records. Johnson never got to see her father alive, as she was born six months after his death.

The LSU star remembered her father's memory through a wonderfully crafted Instagram post on Monday.

"They took you from me today," Johnson wrote with a broken heart emoji in the caption. "5-19-03. I'm carrying the torch #TheDonDaughter."
Flau'jae Johnson talked about inheriting her dad's love for rap music ever since she found out who he was in the short video clip.

"When I was around seven years old, I found out who my father was," Johnson said. "And I was like, this is what I wanna do, I want to rap. That would be my dream the whole time, to fulfill my father’s legacy and try to make sure that they remember his name."
The video then showed old clips of Camouflage with Johnson's music about her father playing in the background. Camouflage rose to prominence with his hit songs "Laying My Stunt Down" and "Cut Friends." His final album, "Keepin It Real" was released one year before his death.

Flau'jae Johnson namedrops Caitlin Clark in latest rap single

Flau'jae Johnson has also become an accomplished rap musician, having released her debut album "Best of Both Worlds" last year through her record deal with Jay-Z's label, Roc Nation.

Johnson has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the rap industry, including Lil Wayne. They teamed up for the song "Came Out a Beast," which the NFL included on its playlist for the 2024 season.

Flau&#039;jae performs during halftime of The Overtime Select Championship game at Overtime Elite Arena on September 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Getty
Flau'jae performs during halftime of The Overtime Select Championship game at Overtime Elite Arena on September 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Getty

The LSU guard recently released a new single titled "Help Me," where she namedropped old college rival Caitlin Clark. Johnson used the Indiana Fever star's initials to reference fashion brand Coco Chanel, linking them together in one of the song's lines.

"Double C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark," Johnson said.

Flau'jae Johnson first made a name for herself in the music scene during the 13th season of America's Got Talent. Johnson, who was 14 years old at that time, captivated the judges and audience when she dedicated her performance to her late father, Camouflage. She earned a golden buzzer from judge Chris Hardwick after performing her original song "I Can't Lose."

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

