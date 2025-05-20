“When I was 7 years old, I found out who my father was”: Flau'jae Johnson gets 100% real about carrying forward her dad’s legacy

Flau'jae Johnson is keeping her father's legacy alive through her music. She shared a heartwarming tribute on Instagram to Jason Johnson, known professionally as rapper "Camouflage," on his 22nd death anniversary.

Ad

Camouflage was killed in a gun violence incident in Savannah, Georgia, on May 19, 2003. He was walking with his toddler son when he was shot outside the recording studio of Pure Pain Records. Johnson never got to see her father alive, as she was born six months after his death.

The LSU star remembered her father's memory through a wonderfully crafted Instagram post on Monday.

"They took you from me today," Johnson wrote with a broken heart emoji in the caption. "5-19-03. I'm carrying the torch #TheDonDaughter."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson talked about inheriting her dad's love for rap music ever since she found out who he was in the short video clip.

"When I was around seven years old, I found out who my father was," Johnson said. "And I was like, this is what I wanna do, I want to rap. That would be my dream the whole time, to fulfill my father’s legacy and try to make sure that they remember his name."

Ad

The video then showed old clips of Camouflage with Johnson's music about her father playing in the background. Camouflage rose to prominence with his hit songs "Laying My Stunt Down" and "Cut Friends." His final album, "Keepin It Real" was released one year before his death.

Flau'jae Johnson namedrops Caitlin Clark in latest rap single

Flau'jae Johnson has also become an accomplished rap musician, having released her debut album "Best of Both Worlds" last year through her record deal with Jay-Z's label, Roc Nation.

Ad

Johnson has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the rap industry, including Lil Wayne. They teamed up for the song "Came Out a Beast," which the NFL included on its playlist for the 2024 season.

Flau'jae performs during halftime of The Overtime Select Championship game at Overtime Elite Arena on September 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Getty

The LSU guard recently released a new single titled "Help Me," where she namedropped old college rival Caitlin Clark. Johnson used the Indiana Fever star's initials to reference fashion brand Coco Chanel, linking them together in one of the song's lines.

Ad

"Double C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark," Johnson said.

Flau'jae Johnson first made a name for herself in the music scene during the 13th season of America's Got Talent. Johnson, who was 14 years old at that time, captivated the judges and audience when she dedicated her performance to her late father, Camouflage. She earned a golden buzzer from judge Chris Hardwick after performing her original song "I Can't Lose."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here